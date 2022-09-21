Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Culture-building Feature Of 2022 NZ Airports Awards

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 5:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Airports Association

A theme of culture-building was strongly evident in the high calibre of projects and initiatives acknowledged by the 2022 NZ Airports Awards.

Presented at a well-attended gala event hosted at the Ohakea Airbase on September 14 and sponsored by Beca, the evening saw an unprecedented 12 annual awards across the sector.

NZ Airports chief executive Kevin Ward said the highest levels of aspiration and professionalism were apparent throughout the entries.

“Winners displayed characteristics which would make any airport proud,” said Mr Ward.

“There were numerous models of excellence for the features the judges were looking for – including aviation safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, community and stakeholder engagement, and health and safety.

“The culture-building theme was notable this year in the areas of aviation safety, biosecurity, community engagement, health and safety at work, and working with airport stakeholders.

“It is particularly impressive that airports are taking a wide view of their role in the community and taking a leadership role in their regions and in promoting the national interest.”

The awards align with success factors for modern airports: community engagement; infrastructure; environmental sustainability; and commercial or non-aeronautical initiatives.

For each category of airport there is also an Airport of the Year which is a highly valued recognition from the sector of overall achievement.

Mr Ward said the airport sector had been particularly hard hit by travel downturns due to the pandemic and the impressive range of projects, despite these challenges, was testament to the sector’s determination to keep building best practices into their operations, to keep working for their communities and regions, and to keep the country connected by air.

The NZ Airports 2022 Award winners were:

  • Large Airport Community Engagement – Auckland Airport, Park and Vax Project
  • Medium Airport Community Engagement – Hawke’s Bay Airport, Biodiversity Week
  • Small Airport Community Engagement – North Shore Aero Club, Rosmini College Open Day
  • Large Airport Infrastructure – Christchurch Airport, Airport Pavement Maintenance Work
  • Small Airport Infrastructure – Timaru Airport and Downer New Zealand, Partial Runway Reseal
  • Large Airport Environmental Sustainability – Auckland Airport, Airport-wide Team of Biosecurity Champions
  • Medium Airport Environmental Sustainability – Hawke’s Bay Airport, Sustainability Linked Loan with ASB Bank
  • Large Airport Commercial and Non-Aeronautical – Auckland Airport, Business Trial of Rapid Antigen Testing
  • Small Airport Commercial and Non-Aeronautical – Masterton District Council, Hood Aerodrome Master Plan
  • Large Airport of the Year – Auckland Airport
  • Medium Airport of the Year – Hawke’s Bay Airport
  • Small Airport of the Year – Whanganui Airport
     

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Airports Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


Air New Zealand’s new non-stop service to JFK international airport in New York recently received a ton of free publicity, even though the airline's mishandling of passenger baggage on the first New York to Auckland run was also an epic embarrassment. Since it was ordinary taxpayers who bailed out the national airline during its time of Covid need, all of us have a vested interest in the airline’s recovery plans. Expect some turbulence during the next few years...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 