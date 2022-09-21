Culture-building Feature Of 2022 NZ Airports Awards

A theme of culture-building was strongly evident in the high calibre of projects and initiatives acknowledged by the 2022 NZ Airports Awards.

Presented at a well-attended gala event hosted at the Ohakea Airbase on September 14 and sponsored by Beca, the evening saw an unprecedented 12 annual awards across the sector.

NZ Airports chief executive Kevin Ward said the highest levels of aspiration and professionalism were apparent throughout the entries.

“Winners displayed characteristics which would make any airport proud,” said Mr Ward.

“There were numerous models of excellence for the features the judges were looking for – including aviation safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, community and stakeholder engagement, and health and safety.

“The culture-building theme was notable this year in the areas of aviation safety, biosecurity, community engagement, health and safety at work, and working with airport stakeholders.

“It is particularly impressive that airports are taking a wide view of their role in the community and taking a leadership role in their regions and in promoting the national interest.”

The awards align with success factors for modern airports: community engagement; infrastructure; environmental sustainability; and commercial or non-aeronautical initiatives.

For each category of airport there is also an Airport of the Year which is a highly valued recognition from the sector of overall achievement.

Mr Ward said the airport sector had been particularly hard hit by travel downturns due to the pandemic and the impressive range of projects, despite these challenges, was testament to the sector’s determination to keep building best practices into their operations, to keep working for their communities and regions, and to keep the country connected by air.

The NZ Airports 2022 Award winners were:

Large Airport Community Engagement – Auckland Airport, Park and Vax Project

Medium Airport Community Engagement – Hawke’s Bay Airport, Biodiversity Week

Small Airport Community Engagement – North Shore Aero Club, Rosmini College Open Day

Large Airport Infrastructure – Christchurch Airport, Airport Pavement Maintenance Work

Small Airport Infrastructure – Timaru Airport and Downer New Zealand, Partial Runway Reseal

Large Airport Environmental Sustainability – Auckland Airport, Airport-wide Team of Biosecurity Champions

Medium Airport Environmental Sustainability – Hawke’s Bay Airport, Sustainability Linked Loan with ASB Bank

Large Airport Commercial and Non-Aeronautical – Auckland Airport, Business Trial of Rapid Antigen Testing

Small Airport Commercial and Non-Aeronautical – Masterton District Council, Hood Aerodrome Master Plan

Large Airport of the Year – Auckland Airport

Medium Airport of the Year – Hawke’s Bay Airport

Small Airport of the Year – Whanganui Airport



© Scoop Media

