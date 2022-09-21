Payments During QEII Memorial Day

Payments NZ wishes to advise that our core payment settlement systems – Settlement Before Interchange (SBI), the High Value Clearing System (HVCS), and the Consumer Electronic Clearing System (CECS), will be operating as usual on Monday, 26 September 2022 during the QEII Memorial Day. This means that electronic transactions like direct debits, automatic payments, bill payments, direct credits, and same day cleared payments, and EFTPOS settlements can be processed as they normally would during a regular business day. This applies to all Participants of our clearing systems.

If anyone has any questions about individual payments due on the day, they should speak directly to the person or organisation responsible for making the payment, such as their employers or financial services providers.

