Payments During QEII Memorial Day
Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Payments NZ
Payments NZ wishes to advise that our core payment
settlement systems – Settlement Before Interchange (SBI),
the High Value Clearing System (HVCS), and the Consumer
Electronic Clearing System (CECS), will be operating as
usual on Monday, 26 September 2022 during the QEII Memorial
Day. This means that electronic transactions like direct
debits, automatic payments, bill payments, direct credits,
and same day cleared payments, and EFTPOS settlements can be
processed as they normally would during a regular business
day. This applies to all Participants
of our clearing systems.
If anyone has any
questions about individual payments due on the day, they
should speak directly to the person or organisation
responsible for making the payment, such as their employers
or financial services
providers.
