Homicide Investigation Launched, Manurewa

A homicide investigation is now underway following the discovery of a body in Manurewa on Saturday 17 September.

Police recovered the body from inside the scene of a fire at a residential property in Nina Place on Sunday morning.

While the death was initially treated as unexplained, our enquiries to date have determined this is now a homicide investigation.

Formal identification has now been completed and Police can confirm the body found is that of a woman.

However, the family of the victim have been granted an interim non-publication order by the Coroner.

This order suppresses further identification, including the name of the victim.

The victim’s family continue to be supported by Victim Support and the investigation team as they deal with their loss.

A scene guard remains in place at the Nina Street address while a scene examination is completed.

Further updates will be provided as the Police investigation allows.

