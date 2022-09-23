Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Visitor Spending Strong In Queenstown This Winter

Friday, 23 September 2022, 11:44 am
Press Release: Destination Queenstown

Destination Queenstown (DQ) has released its 2022 winter findings from its visitor insights which show that whilst visitor numbers are still behind pre-COVID levels, the total visitor expenditure for the months of June, July and August was up 20% over 2019.

Strong domestic visitation has underpinned this, with the domestic market accounting for 70% of the resort’s visitors, spending almost $150 million in the region. Total tourism expenditure for the winter months was $252M, reflecting the arrival of international visitors with borders reopening. 
 

Destination Queenstown Chief Executive Mat Woods says visitors have also stayed longer this winter, with average length of stay increasing 15%. This is largely attributable to the return of international visitors, showing a welcome trend toward value over volume.
 

“It’s been wonderful to be able to welcome our Australian friends back. They really add to the vibrancy of Queenstown and contributed almost $60 million in tourism related expenditure,” says Mat.
 

“New Zealanders continue to form the backbone of our visitor economy, which is a great result that’s come out of the last couple of tough years. Even more pleasing is that our survey data tells us they have a strong desire to return, with over half intending to return in the next 12 months. “It confirms that our region is delivering on its reputation as the Southern Hemisphere's favourite winter destination,” says Mat. 
 

Daylight saving starts this Sunday but there is still time left for visitors to enjoy Queenstown’s unique spring skiing; Coronet Peak Ski Area is open until 2 October, Remarkables Ski Area and Cardrona Alpine Resort are open until 16 October 2022.

For more information visit www.queenstownnz.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Destination Queenstown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ram-raids As A Policy Outcome, Not A Cause


New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...
More>>



 
 

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>

Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>

NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 