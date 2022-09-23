Visitor Spending Strong In Queenstown This Winter

Destination Queenstown (DQ) has released its 2022 winter findings from its visitor insights which show that whilst visitor numbers are still behind pre-COVID levels, the total visitor expenditure for the months of June, July and August was up 20% over 2019.
Strong domestic visitation has
underpinned this, with the domestic market accounting for
70% of the resort’s visitors, spending almost $150 million
in the region. Total tourism expenditure for the winter
months was $252M, reflecting the arrival of international
visitors with borders
reopening.
Destination Queenstown
Chief Executive Mat Woods says visitors have also stayed
longer this winter, with average length of stay increasing
15%. This is largely attributable to the return of
international visitors, showing a welcome trend toward value
over volume.
“It’s been wonderful to be
able to welcome our Australian friends back. They really add
to the vibrancy of Queenstown and contributed almost $60
million in tourism related expenditure,” says
Mat.
“New Zealanders continue to form the
backbone of our visitor economy, which is a great result
that’s come out of the last couple of tough years. Even
more pleasing is that our survey data tells us they have a
strong desire to return, with over half intending to return
in the next 12 months. “It confirms that our region is
delivering on its reputation as the Southern Hemisphere's
favourite winter destination,” says
Mat.
Daylight saving starts this Sunday but there is still time left for visitors to enjoy Queenstown’s unique spring skiing; Coronet Peak Ski Area is open until 2 October, Remarkables Ski Area and Cardrona Alpine Resort are open until 16 October 2022.
For more information visit www.queenstownnz.co.nz.