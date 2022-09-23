Visitor Spending Strong In Queenstown This Winter

Destination Queenstown (DQ) has released its 2022 winter findings from its visitor insights which show that whilst visitor numbers are still behind pre-COVID levels, the total visitor expenditure for the months of June, July and August was up 20% over 2019.

Strong domestic visitation has underpinned this, with the domestic market accounting for 70% of the resort’s visitors, spending almost $150 million in the region. Total tourism expenditure for the winter months was $252M, reflecting the arrival of international visitors with borders reopening.



Destination Queenstown Chief Executive Mat Woods says visitors have also stayed longer this winter, with average length of stay increasing 15%. This is largely attributable to the return of international visitors, showing a welcome trend toward value over volume.



“It’s been wonderful to be able to welcome our Australian friends back. They really add to the vibrancy of Queenstown and contributed almost $60 million in tourism related expenditure,” says Mat.



“New Zealanders continue to form the backbone of our visitor economy, which is a great result that’s come out of the last couple of tough years. Even more pleasing is that our survey data tells us they have a strong desire to return, with over half intending to return in the next 12 months. “It confirms that our region is delivering on its reputation as the Southern Hemisphere's favourite winter destination,” says Mat.



Daylight saving starts this Sunday but there is still time left for visitors to enjoy Queenstown’s unique spring skiing; Coronet Peak Ski Area is open until 2 October, Remarkables Ski Area and Cardrona Alpine Resort are open until 16 October 2022.

For more information visit www.queenstownnz.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

