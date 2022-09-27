Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Financial Education Resources Helping Pacific School Students Navigate Their Financial Futures

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 6:08 pm
Press Release: Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission's Te whai hua – kia ora, Sorted in Schools has launched the country’s first Pacific-focused financial resources aimed at secondary school students from Pacific backgrounds and linked to the New Zealand curriculum.

The Navigating our financial future – Pacific edition resources teach students about money while weaving Pacific values, stories and voices into the learning activities.

Eight Pacific languages are featured as part of the resource Motu Quest, including the Tuvaluan Language – which is being celebrated this week with the Tuvalu Language Week. Information about Tuvaluan language and culture is included in the Cave Island challenge focused on saving.

Nick Thomson, Te Ara Ahunga Ora Director Financial Capability says, “Navigating our financial future – Pacific edition provides Pacific learners with perspectives on money that link to their culture and values, making the activities relevant and accessible.

“The resources are designed to provide students with tools and knowledge that are practical and useful - setting up students with important skills for their future.”

Students can choose from a Pacific inspired online game – Motu Quest; video interviews and stories of Pacific Peoples’ financial journeys, with Money Stories – Pacific edition; and a student self-directed planner, providing an overview of financial capability topics.

With all resources designed to be engaging and interactive, students can jump onto the website - Sortedinschools.org.nz and start learning now. The resources are designed for Year 9 and 10 and can be taught across different subjects.

“Motu Quest is a game that students can have some fun with” says Nick Thomson. “We designed it so students can play it by themselves, in a group, or with the whānau”.

Motu Quest has nine islands, each inspired by a Pacific nation, its language and culture. As students journey to different islands, they answer questions on financial topics themed for each island. Guided by a cheeky turtle named Onu, students also collect “taonga” as they voyage through the challenges.

Liline Hewett, Te Ara Ahunga Ora Project Specialist – Pacific is the Niuean voice for Reef Island in Motu Quest. “I love that Pacific students can see their cultures and languages reflected in these great resources and learn about financial capability.”

Money Stories – Pacific edition engages students through storytelling. It connects students with Pacific Peoples’ real-life financial journeys and motivations with money, with videos providing perspectives on what money means to people within different Pacific cultures – and how that links to traditions.

Nick Thomson says the strength of this resource is understanding that for many, Pacific values underpin goals and money choices.

“Understanding beliefs and values, what you learn from family and community, and the choices about spending and saving mean students can carve out a path for their own financial journey informed by their financial identity.”

The resources provide prompts for talanoa with friends and family, and practical tasks and checklists so students can understand how money works and how they can manage it. The aligned student planners compliment the online resources and provide self-pace learning.

Learning about money at a young age is a skill that will reap benefits throughout a lifetime. Students navigate many financial challenges, and the Sorted in Schools programme provides the chance for all students understand different perspectives on money.

Navigating our financial futures – Pacific edition provides a Pacific perspective and enables Pacific learners to connect with stories that reflect their values and knowledge.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>



Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 