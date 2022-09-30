Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Get Ready To ShakeOut Tairāwhiti

Friday, 30 September 2022, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Registrations are now open for the national ShakeOut event happening next month.

As part of our region’s earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi, Civil Defence and Council are encouraging everyone to take part.

Wherever you are at 9.30am, Thursday 27 October, drop, cover, and hold for one minute.

Then, move to higher ground or an area zoned safe from a tsunami.

Registrations for this event are open now on New Zealand ShakeOut — Get Ready — Emergency preparedness in New Zealand

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence and Emergency Manager Ben Green encourages the whole community to register and take part.

“Last year, Tairāwhiti topped the national registration leader board – let’s do it again.”

“We're a coastal region and our proximity to the Hikurangi subduction zone means we must be prepared.

“It is important to know ahead of time what you would do and where you need to go, in the event of a large earthquake that triggers a tsunami along our coast.

“Our advice is that if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone.”

Search your home, work or school address to find out if it is in a tsunami evacuation zone.

Tsunami evacuation zones — Get Ready — Emergency preparedness in New Zealand

Last week Tairāwhiti Emergency Management hosted a three-day conference and workshop -- M9 Hikurangi. It brought international scientists and tsunami specialists to this region – who’ve been to places where tsunamis have hit, and who’ve studied the 2011 Japan earthquake.

Social Scientist Marion Tan spoke at the workshop and shared how people responded after the 2011 Japan earthquake and the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Dr Tan works at the Joint Centre for Disaster Research (JCDR) and during her presentation, she explained that many lives were saved because people evacuated to higher ground immediately after the earthquake stopped. They relied on natural warning signs like the shaking itself, the sea receding and noise.

“Don’t wait for technology to tell you to evacuate. Know what the warning signs are in nature and make your own decision,” says Dr Tan.

This is important because a subduction zone earthquake in this region will most likely cause a local tsunami that gives us all only 15 to 20 minutes to get to higher ground.

Dr Tan says another key learning from the Japan earthquake was the importance of schools having evacuation plans and practising them, so parents and caregivers can trust the schools to do the right thing for their children.

Parents trying to cross town risk lives and cause congestion.

“Go separately and safely,” she says.

Dr Tan says ShakeOut is a great opportunity to practice what we’d do and talk about what our response would be to a significant earthquake event.

“People who practice drills and exercises are more likely to be safe after events. But also, when we participate in ShakeOut, we start having conversations about our readiness for earthquakes, with our friends, colleagues, and family, which contributes to improving our resilience.”

Register for ShakeOut here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 