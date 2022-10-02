Police Seek Missing Woman From St Heliers

Police are appealing to the public to help locate 21-year-old Aimee-Jane Smith who has been reported missing from St Heliers.

Aimee-Jane was last seen in the early hours of 30 September and family have not seen or heard from her since.

Police have been making a number of extensive enquiries to locate her.

We ask anyone with information on Aimee-Jane’s whereabouts, or Aimee-Jane herself, to make contact and let us know she is safe.

Efforts to locate Aimee-Jane have been unsuccessful and Police are now appealing to the public for help.

Her family, friends, and Police have serious concerns for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111. Information can also be provided to 105, referencing file number 220930/4710.

