Police Seek Missing Woman From St Heliers
Sunday, 2 October 2022, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public to help locate
21-year-old Aimee-Jane Smith who has been reported missing
from St Heliers.
Aimee-Jane was last seen in the early
hours of 30 September and family have not seen or heard from
her since.
Police have been making a number of
extensive enquiries to locate her.
We ask anyone with
information on Aimee-Jane’s whereabouts, or Aimee-Jane
herself, to make contact and let us know she is
safe.
Efforts to locate Aimee-Jane have been
unsuccessful and Police are now appealing to the public for
help.
Her family, friends, and Police have serious
concerns for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe,
so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact Police
immediately.
Anyone with information about her
whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111. Information can
also be provided to 105, referencing file number
220930/4710.
