UPDATE: Updated photos of missing Auckland woman

Police are now able to provide updated photos of missing 21-year-old Aimee-Jane Smith.

Aimee-Jane was reported missing from St Heliers in the early hours of 30 September and family have not seen or heard from her since.

The updated photos are from a sighting of Aimee-Jane in the Meadowbank area, on the day she went missing.

She is wearing white shoes, a light blue or grey coloured jumper and dark coloured shorts.

Her family, friends and Police have serious concerns for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so we are asking anyone who has seen her to contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information about Aimee-Jane's whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111.

Information can also be provided to 105 referencing file number 220930/4710.

It can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

