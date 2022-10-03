Police Investigate Suspicious Fire

An investigation is underway after Police and FENZ responded to a suspicious fire involving a car and a building, on Amohau Street at around 5.45am yesterday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a person leaving the area of Rotorua Brass Band and Shambles Theatre (near the Pak ‘n’ Save carpark) on Amohau Street, between 5.30am and 6.00am on Sunday 2 October.

Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 221002/0803

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

