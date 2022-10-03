Police Investigate Suspicious Fire
Monday, 3 October 2022, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An investigation is underway after Police and FENZ
responded to a suspicious fire involving a car and a
building, on Amohau Street at around 5.45am
yesterday.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
saw a person leaving the area of Rotorua Brass Band and
Shambles Theatre (near the Pak ‘n’ Save carpark) on
Amohau Street, between 5.30am and 6.00am on Sunday 2
October.
Please contact Police via our 105 phone
service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number
221002/0803
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
