Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whāraurau To Host The Youth Leadership Symposium 2022

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 6:13 am
Press Release: Wharaurau

Young leaders to develop a declaration on youth wellbeing

Whāraurau is hosting the Youth Leadership Symposium 2022, a full-day youth-powerful hui that brings together over 100 passionate young leaders between the ages of 16 and 30 years old from across the nation to build a declaration on youth wellbeing. We have partnered with 298 Youth Health, ILead Disability, Inside Out, Odyssey House, Purapura Whetu, VOYCE Whakarongo Mai and Youthline Central South Island to make this day possible.

The declaration our young people develop during the Youth Leadership Symposium 2022 will be presented to the Australasia/Pacific Islands Regional Hub Network Meeting in Christchurch, on Wednesday 26th of October. This meeting brings together mental health sector leaders and is part of the International Initiative for Mental Health Leadership Exchange Network Meeting, with other hubs in North America and Europe meeting on the same day.

“The aim of the Youth Leadership Symposium is to hold space for youth leaders to connect, learn and problem solve, and to provide a list of tangible actions and initiatives that NGOs, government agencies and organisations can implement to further improve the state of youth wellbeing both nationally and internationally,” says Whāraurau Youth Advisor Vira Paky.

The event is open to young people from around the Pacific region and registration is available here: tinyurl.com/wharaurau-yls

“We’d like to emphasise that attendees do not need to have lived experience of mental distress or accessing mental health services to participate,” says Romy Lee, Youth Advisory and Peer Workforce Development Lead at Whāraurau. “We ask attendees to explain their relationship to youth wellbeing whether that be through tertiary studies, professional experience, community work, volunteering or other means. Our focus is to have passionate and engaged young people in attendance.”

Topics of the symposium will include education, employment, equity, government assistance, healthcare governance, social media and technology, hauora, identity, society, and whānau – all through the prism of youth wellbeing.

What is Whāraurau?

Whāraurau is a national centre for infant, child and youth mental health workforce development. Through UniServices, the research application company of Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, we are contracted by Te Whatu Ora and Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga to grow the capacity and capability of the infant, child, and youth mental health and addictions workforce.

Whāraurau aims to improve the mental health of young people in Aotearoa New Zealand by developing the child and youth mental health workforce nationally, providing training and resources of high quality to mental health professionals, and advocating for the mental health needs of children, young people and their whānau.

Who are Whāraurau Youth Consumer Advisors and what do they do?

The Whāraurau Youth Consumer Advisors are part of our Youth Advisory Team. They are taiohi whai ora (young people in pursuit of health), working within the mental health sector to make things better, influence policy and create change. They also talk to local and international leaders through forums such as the Youth Leadership Symposium and International Initiative for Mental Health Leadership about how to ensure all rangatahi thrive.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wharaurau on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>



Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 