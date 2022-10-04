Open Letter To Te Roroa Iwi Re: The Aerial Poisoning Of The Waipoua Forest

Tena koutou Te Roroa Iwi, Kaitiaki o Te Waipoua Forest,

We are extremely saddened and concerned to hear that the Waipoua Forest is going to be poisoned with aerial 1080 (Sodium Monofluoroacetate), a highly toxic chemical poison that harms all life forms. This kind of slash and burn conservation shows no deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of the natural world and will have detrimental effects on the forest, wildlife, waterways, the harbour and the community of people living in the Hokianga.

Sodium Monofluoroacetate 1080 poison:

is inhumane, taking many hours and sometimes up to days for animals to die

kills non target wildlife including native birds and aquatic life (after the Russell State Forest drop dead eels were found in the awa and koura are also known to eat baits)

creates clouds of highly toxic dust that can travel for several kilometres

creates secondary poisoning in animals and people

will contaminate waterways and flow out to the ocean

contaminates Rongoa and wild kai

kills soil life and disrupts fungal balance

creates a boom in rat populations post poisoning

forces stoats to prey switch from their preferred food of rats to birds

has no antidote

What public consultation was carried out with the Hokianga community, adjacent landowners, and locals hunters?

Who is responsible for signing off on this aerial poison operation?

Have the hunting community been advised that the forest is being aerially poisoned?

What measures have been taken to ensure residents water intakes from streams are protected?

What monitoring of waterways will be carried out?

It is alarming to see that the Hokianga region and the Waipoua Forest is being promoted to tourists around the same time the aerial poison operation is due to take place. That means unsuspecting tourists could also be put at risk. We would like to know why the forest is being promoted to tourists and right at the start of the school holidays when the aerial operation is imminent? Will the Waipoua Forest Trust be taking tourists, including school children into the forest after the poison operation? If so, this is irresponsible and unethical and places people at risk of poisoning. What risk assessment has been done?

Ground Control is a safe, non-toxic, ethical method of management that creates sustainable jobs in nature. While it may not reach every nook of the forest, it is without all of the serious environmental harms that come with aerial poisoning. It respects people and creates opportunities for sustainable local jobs and cottage industries around fur, fibre, skins, and meat which are all valuable resources. This approach would be a far, far better option for the economically limited Hokianga region.

We sincerely hope that the Te Roroa Iwi takes these concerns seriously and has a drastic change of heart and mind when it comes to the broadspectrum aerial poisoning of the sacred Waipoua Forest and greater Hokianga region.

We look forward to hearing from you on this extremely urgent and important matter.

