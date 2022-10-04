Apology And Improvements After Wastewater Spill

Hamilton City Council has apologised and identified system improvements following an unplanned wastewater spill in late 2020 which led to a prosecution by Waikato Regional Council (WRC).

In the sentencing decision released by Judge M Dickey on Monday 3 October 2022, Council was ordered to pay a fine of $76,500 with 90% of this to be paid to WRC. The remaining 10% of the fine is to be paid to The Crown. Council had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge, which stemmed from a spill caused by a pipe blockage due to a build-up of fats, rags, and other materials, most of which should not be put into the wastewater system.

Hamilton City Council Infrastructure Operations General Manager Eeva-Liisa Wright said: “No wastewater overflow to the environment is acceptable, and we are taking all steps to reduce the risk of similar events happening again.”

“This includes continuing to educate our community on what should and shouldn’t go into the wastewater system.”

Hamilton City Council also participated in a restorative justice process to apologise and acknowledge the impact and effect the Delia Court wastewater discharge has had on tangata whenua and other river and stream users.

The blockage, in the Cumberland Drive wastewater pipe network, caused wastewater to overflow into the Delia Court stormwater system and then into Te Awa o Kaataapaki Stream (which flows into the Waikato River). Over nine days in October 2020 an estimated 1272m3 of wastewater was discharged into the stream.

An unusual odour and discolouration were first noticed on 6 October 2020 by a consultant and staff member undertaking an audit and inspection on behalf of Hamilton City Council. A breakdown in Council’s reporting processes caused a delay in escalating the issue, so a response was not initiated until 12 October.

Council has since identified areas for improvement to reduce the likelihood of wastewater blockages and overflows occurring. These include response processes, analysis of wastewater trends, as well as community education.

Council is also ensuring points in the wastewater system from which excess wastewater can escape (known as ‘overflow points’) are either remotely monitored and alarmed, or removed. The Delia Court overflow point was underground and not remotely monitored. Council has reviewed all 24 overflow points in the wastewater system and:

• 15 have been removed, including the overflow point at Delia Court

• 3 are scheduled for removal

• 2 are currently being surveyed for possible removal

• Council is investigating and trialling remote monitoring technology for the four remaining overflow points, which are unable to be removed, so that staff are immediately warned of an issue that could result in an overflow.

Council has also made improvements to wastewater pumpstation operation trend analysis. This will assist in identifying potential issues in the wastewater network and early intervention.

As the October 2020 incident was not immediately reported, Wright said Council has rolled out a campaign reminding staff, contractors, consultants and the Hamilton community on the process to report issues they come across, and the importance of doing so as early as possible.

“We are a river city, and the Waikato River and its tributaries make our city special – they are part of our identity and a source of pride. They are important for local iwi and a taonga for all, deserving of our greatest respect and care,” she said.

If you see, hear or smell something of concern in our waterways, please call Customer Services immediately on 07 838 6699. Issues can also be reported using the Antenno app or by emailing info@hcc.govt.nz.

