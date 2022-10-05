Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pōneke Elections 2022 – It’s The Final Countdown

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

It’s the final countdown for the 2022 Wellington City Council elections, but there’s still time to get last minute votes in – with the real number crunching starting from the strike of midday on Saturday 8 October.

While postal voting deadlines have ended, there are still over 50 ballot boxes where you can drop-off your voting papers including at every Wellington supermarket and library in the city.

There are provisions for special voting at the main voting hub at Te Pokapū Hapori Community Centre at 105 Manners St, as well as at four libraries – Johnsonville Library at Waitohi Hub, Karori Library, Newtown Library, and Ruth Gotlieb Library (Kilbirnie).

The voting hub is open 8.30am to 7.30pm all this week, and the libraries are open during normal opening hours. Voting can still be done at both the hub and the four libraries from opening to midday on Saturday 8 October when voting closes.

The estimated time for progress results to be released by the Electoral Officer is from 3-4pm.

These results will be posted on the Council’s website when they become available at wellington.govt.nz/elections, and shared through other communications channels shortly afterwards.

The preliminary results are expected to be received from electionz.com about 11pm and will be put in the results section on wellington.govt.nz/elections when they are available.

Special votes will be counted over the week following, with final results expected from 13-19 October.

Once final results are notified, elected members take office, with the Mayoral and Councillor inauguration and swearing-in ceremony taking place on Wednesday 26 October.

Wellington City Deputy Electoral Officer Jennifer Parker says it’s been a very busy campaign, and she’s delighted with the community’s enthusiastic use of our orange ballot boxes.

“Participating in elections is a crucial function of our local democracy. We’ve worked hard to ensure everyone could take part by making the process more accessible, engaging and user-friendly, and as such, allowing Wellingtonians to choose a good representative of them and their local community.

“We’ve got a small army of staff who’ve been putting in the hard mahi on this campaign – from Creative Design, to Policy, to Communications, to IT, to Democracy Services, the Contact and Service Centres, Street Activities, Libraries, Security… the list goes on – and Saturday will see another large group mobilise to make sure every vote counts.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 


Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>



PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 