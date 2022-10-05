Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NRDA Launches New Spring Holiday Challenge For Local’s Programme ‘PLAY Nelson Tasman’

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Development Agency

After launching in June this year, PLAY Nelson Tasman has seen over 1,000 locals get involved in playing various games around Nelson Tasman as a different way to experience their backyard.

This week Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA/Nelson Tasman NZ) have released a new game for the school holidays; a Spring Holiday Challenge to encourage families across the region, and their visiting friends and families, to tick off as many challenges as possible over the next two weeks.

The latest game includes over 50 new challenges, showcasing some of the best ways to experience Nelson Tasman during the Spring season. The challenges cover creative ways to explore local’s backyard, and include challenges specific to 37 businesses in hospitality, retail, events and tourism industries in order to encourage locals to support local businesses these holidays.

“We really enjoyed seeing how much fun locals had with the previous games so are delighted to be able to create a new game for this time of the year and continue to build the PLAY Nelson Tasman platform” says Fiona Wilson, CE of Nelson Regional Development Agency. “We encourage everyone to have a go at this new game and show their support for our local businesses.”

The three-week Spring Holiday Challenge will inspire families in the region with ideas to get the kids out of the house during the school holidays and compete in fun and colourful Spring themed challenges that will require plenty of creativity and regional roaming.

Challenges include ordering a coffee in Te Reo, voting for your favourite Peanut Butter Spread, visiting the new Kaiteriteri Night Markets, jumping off a jetty, joining a creative workshop, axe throwing and watching a movie – just to name a few!

Everyone who participates in the game has a chance to win prizes from the over $5,000 prize pool, made up of vouchers to spend at local businesses which were purchased directly by NRDA as part of this activity.

The Spring Holiday Challenge goes live at midday on Wednesday 5 October, and runs until Tuesday 25 October. Spot prizes will be drawn randomly, with prizes guaranteed to first, second and third placed teams, and awarded to participants by Friday 11 November 2022. For full terms and conditions please visit https://www.nelsontasman.nz/play/terms-and-conditions/

How to PLAY Nelson Tasman:

  1. Download the Goosechase App on your phone and create an account.
  2. Enter the unique game code/s SPRING22 to join the Spring Holiday Challenge.
  3. Create your team - or select your team from the list if it’s already been created. If you’re playing individually, just enter your name.
  4. After joining the game/s, you’ll be taken to the challenge list.
  5. The game begins from midday Wednesday 5 October!

About Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA)

Nelson Regional Development Agency's mission is to unlock the economic potential of Nelson Tasman to enable our people and places to thrive.

NRDA do this by leading inclusive and regenerative economic development, supporting the regions businesses and people to grow, shaping, and amplifying the regions profile to attract people, business, and investment to Nelson Tasman.

