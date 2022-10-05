Metlink Urges Caution Ahead Of Weather Event

Metlink is calling for all commuters to stay alert ahead of the extreme cold front that is expecting to reach Wellington tonight.

At this stage most services are planned to run, however acting General Manager Tim Shackleton recommends passengers keep an eye on the latest forecasts and consider delaying travel or working from home if there are significant disruptions to transport networks.

“At this stage only train replacement buses from the Wairarapa have been confirmed as cancelled, however this event has the possibility to impact our wider services across bus, ferry and rail,” says Tim Shackleton.

Metlink also have a number of contingency plan in place across the network but would recommend that all passengers intending to travel to stay informed via Metlink, Metservice and Waka Kotahi websites as conditions could change quite rapidly.

Due to snowfall warning across the Remutaka Hill Road off-peak services to and from the Wairarapa have been pro-actively cancelled. For the latest information on service cancellations know before you go

Check these links before you travel:

Waka Kotahi journeys page

Metservice – warnings and watches

Metlink alerts

© Scoop Media

