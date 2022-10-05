Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Frozen Berries Recalled As A Precaution While Investigation Into Source Of Hepatitis A Continues

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 6:16 pm
Press Release: NZ Food Safety

Foodstuffs Own Brands Ltd is recalling various Pams brand frozen berry products as a precaution because of a possible link to recent cases of Hepatitis A, says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

The NZFS investigation into the source of the illness continues and existing advice to heat treat all frozen berries remains, see here.

The recall affects all batches and date ranges of the following products:

  • Pams Frozen Mixed Berries 500g.
  • Pams Frozen Two Berry Mix 1kg.
  • Pams Frozen Two Berry Mix 750g.
  • Pams Frozen Smoothie Berry Mix 500g.
  • Pams Raspberries 500g.
  • Pams Raspberries 350g.

The products are being removed from New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores nationwide, and from Trents and Raeward Fresh stores in the South Island.

Mr Arbuckle says there are currently 12 Hepatitis A cases in the community linked to the consumption of frozen berries.

“So far, eight of the 12 cases are linked by genetic sequencing, meaning they were likely exposed to the same source of the virus. Seven of the 12 cases have been hospitalised.

“We’re encouraging people to look in their freezers to see if they have any of the recalled product. People who have these products at home should not eat them raw. Bringing them to the boil will make them safe, or they can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

“It is important to note the situation is still evolving and the picture could change. Our advice to all consumers in the meantime is to continue to exercise care and take extra precautions at home by heat treating frozen berries to kill the virus.

“Until and unless a definitive source is identified, this advice applies to all frozen berry products. Hepatitis A remains relatively rare in New Zealand – the 12 cases linked to frozen berries account for half of the reported cases in the country so far this year.”

New Zealand Food Safety’s advice to consumers is to:

  • Briefly boil frozen berries before eating them, or if you have a thermometer at home, ensure cooking temperatures exceed 85 degrees Celsius for 1 minute. Heated berries can be safely refrozen for later use.
  • If you microwave berries, you should stir at half-way through the cooking process to make sure they are cooked through. Microwave’s settings will vary, the important thing is to ensure the berries reach boiling.
  • Wash your hands before eating and preparing food.

The products under recall were identified through the course of NZFS’s ongoing investigation, Mr Arbuckle says.

“We know the virus in New Zealand is a genetic match to a virus which caused illness in Sweden in 2020 and 2021. That illness had a possible link to frozen berries from Serbia.

“The recalled products contain berries from Serbia and were reported as eaten by most of the people who have become sick.

“We were able to identify the recalled products by matching the onset of the illness with the food history reported by the cases.”

It is possible that another potential source may be identified, or no definitive confirmed source is found at all, Mr Arbuckle says.

“Tracing the illness back to specific products in the case of frozen berries from imported sources is widely accepted to be a very challenging process.

“The 12 cases report eating a range of berries. In addition, Hepatitis A has a long incubation period – up to 50 days between consumption of the product and symptoms appearing.

“Testing of product conducted by ESR to date has not identified any Hepatitis A virus to date. This is to be expected because of the volume of berries in play.

“Given these complexities, we are working through the issue carefully. As part of this we’ve had our approach peer reviewed by an international expert and consistently sought advice from other international food safety agencies and will continue to do so.”

In the meantime, as an additional precaution, other frozen berry importers have decided to place on hold other berries which can be traced back to Serbia while the investigation continues.

“These products have a weaker link to the cases and contain fewer berries from Serbia. We support the importers’ voluntary decision to place them on hold from sale while our work to identify the source of infection continues. It is an imposition for them, but like us, they have prioritised the safety of consumers.

“Any further actions will be driven by the evidence in support of food safety.”

Symptoms of Hepatitis A


If you’ve caught Hepatitis A, it will take 15–50 days for the symptoms to develop.

Early symptoms of Hepatitis A infection can be mistaken for the flu. The usual symptoms are nausea and stomach pain, with jaundice (yellow skin) appearing in a few days. Some people, especially children, may have no symptoms at all.

As the illness develops, the symptoms are:

  • Fever.
  • Jaundice (yellow discolouration of the eyes and/or skin).
  • Anorexia (loss of appetite).
  • Nausea.
  • Abdominal discomfort.
  • Malaise (fatigue, feeling tired).
  • Dark urine.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Food Safety on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 