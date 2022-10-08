'Evidence Contradicts Church Statements'
Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:06 pm
Press Release: SNAP
The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care begins
its final Hearing this month. Focus is on the responses of
faith-based institutions to abuse and neglect under their
care.
Recent publications from various churches claim
that church leaders accept responsibility to act to stop
abuse in their institutions; listen to, learn from, and
support survivors, act swiftly on complaints, follow them
through, and are committed to ensuring
transparency.
However, from the experience of
survivors these claims lack credibility as the Survivors
Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) in Aotearoa New
Zealand has evidence to the contrary.
In SNAP’s
experience, survivors are still being ignored; committees
set up to deal with abuse are secretive; and redress
principles and procedures are being breached with
impunity.
We call on all people of good faith,
especially church members, to hold their leaders to
account.
