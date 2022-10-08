'Evidence Contradicts Church Statements'

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care begins its final Hearing this month. Focus is on the responses of faith-based institutions to abuse and neglect under their care.

Recent publications from various churches claim that church leaders accept responsibility to act to stop abuse in their institutions; listen to, learn from, and support survivors, act swiftly on complaints, follow them through, and are committed to ensuring transparency.

However, from the experience of survivors these claims lack credibility as the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) in Aotearoa New Zealand has evidence to the contrary.

In SNAP’s experience, survivors are still being ignored; committees set up to deal with abuse are secretive; and redress principles and procedures are being breached with impunity.

We call on all people of good faith, especially church members, to hold their leaders to account.

© Scoop Media

