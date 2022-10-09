Preliminary Election Results Whangarei District Council

The preliminary results in the 2022 Whangarei District Council local government election have been released and there has been no change to the line-up of Mayor and Councillors elected yesterday.

www.wdc.govt.nz/ElectionResults

The final results announced between 13 and 19 October.

Progress Results

Mayor

Vincent Cocurullo is in a comfortable lead in the race for the Mayoralty with 7132 votes, followed by Mike Budd with 4984 and Ken Couper in third with 4287.

The successful ward councillor candidates are:

Bream Bay General Ward

Ken Couper

Phil Halse

Hikurangi-Coastal General Ward

Gavin Benney

Scott McKenzie

Mangakahia-Maungatapere General Ward

Simon Reid

Whangārei District Māori Ward

Deb Harding

Phoenix Ruka

Whangārei Heads General Ward

Patrick Holmes

Whangārei Urban General Ward

Vince Cocurullo

Jayne Golightly

Paul Yovich

Carol Peters

Nicholas Connop

Marie Olsen

Whangarei District Council Chief Executive Simon Weston thanked all candidates in the election for their vision, courage and commitment to their communities.

© Scoop Media

