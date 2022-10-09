Preliminary Election Results Whangarei District Council
Sunday, 9 October 2022, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council
The preliminary results in the 2022 Whangarei District
Council local government election have been released and
there has been no change to the line-up of Mayor and
Councillors elected yesterday.
The
final results announced between 13 and 19
October.
Progress
Results
Mayor
Vincent Cocurullo is in a
comfortable lead in the race for the Mayoralty with 7132
votes, followed by Mike Budd with 4984 and Ken Couper in
third with 4287.
The successful ward councillor
candidates are:
Bream Bay General Ward
Ken
Couper
Phil Halse
Hikurangi-Coastal General
Ward
Gavin Benney
Scott
McKenzie
Mangakahia-Maungatapere General
Ward
Simon Reid
Whangārei District Māori
Ward
Deb Harding
Phoenix Ruka
Whangārei
Heads General Ward
Patrick Holmes
Whangārei
Urban General Ward
Vince Cocurullo
Jayne
Golightly
Paul Yovich
Carol
Peters
Nicholas Connop
Marie
Olsen
Whangarei District Council Chief Executive Simon
Weston thanked all candidates in the election for their
vision, courage and commitment to their
communities.
