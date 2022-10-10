Waikato District Preliminary Election Results
Preliminary election results indicate that there is likely to be nine new Councillors and the new Mayor of the Waikato district is likely to be Jacqui Church.
Those provisionally elected to the Waikato District Council are:
Awaroa-Maramarua General Ward
- Peter Thomson
Huntly General Ward
- David Whyte
Newcastle-Ngāruawāhia General Ward
- Janet Gibb
- Eugene Patterson
Tamahere-Woodlands General Ward
- Mike Keir
- Crystal Beavis
Tuakau-Pōkeno General Ward
- Vern Reeve
- Kandi Awhina Maxine Ngataki
Waerenga-Whitikahu General Ward
- Marlene Raumati
Whāingaroa General Ward
- Lisa Thomson
Tai Raro Takiwaa Maaori Ward
- Tutata Paaniora Sevilla Matatahi-Poutapu
Tai Runga Takiwaa Maaori Ward
- Tilly Turner
Full preliminary results can be found on our website here. Final election results expected by Friday 14 October 2022.
Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion says he is looking forward to working with the newly elected mayor, councillors and community boards as Council continues towards its vision of liveable, thriving and connected communities.