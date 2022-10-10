Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Haumaru Housing Celebrates New Affordable Rental Homes For Older People In Glen Eden

Monday, 10 October 2022, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Haumaru Housing

Affordable rental housing for older people living in a West Auckland suburb has received a significant boost with the opening of a purpose-built, 41-unit apartment development in the heart of Glen Eden.

Niche Community Housing Provider Haumaru Housing, which specialises in providing affordable rental housing for people aged over 65, and Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities have celebrated the opening of the six-level complex at 2 Wilson Road, located close to Glen Eden town centre.

Built by Kāinga Ora and progressed with support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the 41 one-bedroom homes have been designed by the Ministry of Architecture and Interiors to meet the specific needs of older people. All the homes are wheelchair-accessible and have heat pumps, wet area bathrooms, dedicated garaging and charging for electric mobility scooters, lift access and other features such as handrails suitable for people with mobility challenges. The complex also offers a shared common room with outdoor patio area for tenants’ socialising and is close to local shops and other public amenities. The homes are built to universal design standards, with a Homestar Seven rating anticipated.

The development was completed in August 2022 and was fully tenanted by the end of September, such is the demand for affordable rental homes in the area, with 45 tenants (including four couples) now calling 2 Wilson Road their new home. The complex has been leased to Haumaru Housing for an initial 25-year term; Haumaru will undertake the management of the tenancies and the building, and all tenants will qualify for the Income Related Rent Subsidy, thus easing their financial burden.

At the official opening on 7 October 2022, Haumaru Housing Board Chair Dr Kay Hawk said:

‘Today marks an important milestone in the provision of much-needed, affordable rental housing for vulnerable older people who are in need of safe, secure and long-term homes. With a growing population of older people in Tāmaki Makaurau, and with the rising cost of rents, the need for more homes such as these has never been more urgent.

‘I’d like to congratulate Kāinga Ora and their partners on such a splendid building which will enable Haumaru Housing to offer warm, dry, comfortable and well-appointed housing to yet more seniors in need of a permanent dwelling, so that they can live safely and independently in their local community.

‘We’re delighted at the opportunities provided by Kāinga Ora and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in the provision of both this and another 52-unit apartment building for seniors that’s in the pipeline for Northcote. Ours is a common purpose and we’re grateful for the ongoing collaboration with such key agencies, as we work to deliver a better future for older people in need.’ …/…

…/2

Kāinga Ora Programme Director Nick Seymour said: ‘These fit-for-purpose, modern units will provide much needed state homes in an area of high demand, and we wish the tenants gathered here today every happiness in their new homes.

‘Kāinga Ora is delivering more public housing in West Auckland, as our build programme picks up in scale and space. This has seen Kāinga Ora deliver 686 new state homes in West Auckland in the last four years, with another 745 public homes in progress for planned delivery up to and including Financial Year 2024/25.’

The Hon Carmel Sepuloni, Minister for Social Development and Employment, joined Haumaru Housing staff, tenants and their guests at the opening event.

The Wilson Road development will bring the total number of villages in Auckland that are managed by Haumaru Housing to 62, which provide affordable rental housing for over 1,600 older people within positive, inclusive and age-friendly communities.

Haumaru Housing is New Zealand’s fourth largest provider of social housing and the largest Community Housing Provider that uniquely specialises in providing affordable rental homes for older people. Established in late 2016, Haumaru Housing is a limited partnership between New Zealand registered charity, The Selwyn Foundation, and Auckland Council. With 1,475 units across 62 villages in Auckland, it provides secure, long-term tenancies in age-friendly communities and works to support older people’s general wellbeing and connectedness, so they can continue to live independently and safely in the comfort of their homes.

