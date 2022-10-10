Wellington Airport Celebrates Fiji National Day With Giveaway And Extra Summer Flights

Wellington Airport is proudly celebrating Fiji’s National Day today with an exclusive Fiji Holiday giveaway.

“Fiji is one of the most popular destinations for travellers from Wellington and it’s great to see capacity is back to pre-Covid levels,” says Wellington Airport’s Head of Aviation Mike Vincent.

“Wellingtonians are quickly recognising the benefits of flying non-stop to the island resorts, and the Fiji Airways service is proving very popular.”

Over the summer peak period Fiji Airways is planning to add a third non-stop weekly return service from Wellington on Fridays to complement their Wednesday and Sunday flights, offering more choice for holidaymakers.

“We have really appreciated the support of travellers from Wellington. It’s no surprise Fiji is such a popular destination, and these extra flights reflect that,” says Fiji Airways.

To celebrate Wellington Airport is launching a ‘Shop your way to Fiji’ promotion in partnership with Fiji Airways. Any purchase from an airport retailer or food and beverage operator enters the draw for a Fijian holiday including:

Wellington to Fiji return flights for two

Six nights accommodation at Sofitel Fiji

$250 Lotte Duty Free Voucher

$200 FJD cash spending money from Travelex Wellington Airport

Valet Parking at Wellington Airport.

© Scoop Media