Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rescue Helicopter Saves 32 Lives In September - Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 6:18 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

Throughout the month of September, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter carried out a total of 32 life-saving missions in the Manawatu, Whanganui and surrounding regions. These missions included 7 inter-hospital transfers, 8 medical events, 2 rescue missions, 2 motor vehicle accidents and a significant increase of rural/farm related incidents, with 13 missions taking place, accounting for 41% of total transported missions. Your Grassroots Trust rescue Helicopter was seen in the likes of Wellington, Ohakune, Taihape, and Whakapapa.

The month started off with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Otaki for a male patient who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday the 6th of September, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Dannevirke for a woman in her 70s who was suffering from an anaphylactic reaction. The patient was treated at the scene and flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taihape on September 8th for a male in his 30s who had sustained serious injuries while driving his farm quad bike. The patient was transported to Lower Hutt Hospital for further treatment. A few days later on September 12th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue helicopter was tasked back to Taihape for a man in his 30s who had sustained serious injuries after falling off his quad bike. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday night, September 14th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Marton for a male patient who had suffered from a serious stroke. The patient was flow to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, September 20, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ohakune for a patient who had sustained leg injuries. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment. The following day, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waitarere Beach for a man in his 70s who had sustained serious injuries after he fell off his Quad bike. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday evening, September 27th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Turoa Ski Field for a female in her 20s who had sustained injuries after a fall. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Support your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew and help them continue to carry out life-saving missions like these. Head to give.rescue.org.nz to donate today.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Philips Search and Rescue Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests In Iran


The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…
More>>



 
 

Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 