Rescue Helicopter Saves 32 Lives In September - Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter

Throughout the month of September, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter carried out a total of 32 life-saving missions in the Manawatu, Whanganui and surrounding regions. These missions included 7 inter-hospital transfers, 8 medical events, 2 rescue missions, 2 motor vehicle accidents and a significant increase of rural/farm related incidents, with 13 missions taking place, accounting for 41% of total transported missions. Your Grassroots Trust rescue Helicopter was seen in the likes of Wellington, Ohakune, Taihape, and Whakapapa.

The month started off with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Otaki for a male patient who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday the 6th of September, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Dannevirke for a woman in her 70s who was suffering from an anaphylactic reaction. The patient was treated at the scene and flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taihape on September 8th for a male in his 30s who had sustained serious injuries while driving his farm quad bike. The patient was transported to Lower Hutt Hospital for further treatment. A few days later on September 12th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue helicopter was tasked back to Taihape for a man in his 30s who had sustained serious injuries after falling off his quad bike. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday night, September 14th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Marton for a male patient who had suffered from a serious stroke. The patient was flow to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, September 20, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ohakune for a patient who had sustained leg injuries. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment. The following day, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waitarere Beach for a man in his 70s who had sustained serious injuries after he fell off his Quad bike. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday evening, September 27th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Turoa Ski Field for a female in her 20s who had sustained injuries after a fall. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Support your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew and help them continue to carry out life-saving missions like these. Head to give.rescue.org.nz to donate today.

© Scoop Media

