Chamber Looking Forward To Increased Council Engagement With Business Community

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to working with Hamilton City Council, its councillors and Mayor this triennium on behalf of business to advance the needs of the city.

Chamber CEO Don Good said he would like to see the council and elected members more engaged with the business community.

“Business would like to see Mayor Paula Southgate follow through on the priorities she outlined in the mayoral debate the Chamber hosted in September. Namely, improving council processes, supporting Hamilton as a strong innovation and technology centre, and support for the hospitality and events sector,” Good said.

“Fellow mayoral candidate Geoff Taylor talked about some excellent priorities in that same debate that we’d also like to see council adopt: fast-tracking hotels, potentially using a council endowment fund, extending the Waikato Expressway to at least Piarere, and opening up the city to the Waikato River more.”

Good said the Chamber strongly supported getting the Cambridge to Piarere Expressway extension and Southern Links underway – and urged other relevant councils to also support central Government funding these two key pieces of infrastucture.

“These need to be a priority for both safety and to unlock economic development potential. Southern Links will unlock a lot more greenfields land for housing, reducing the need for as much infill/intensification in the city.”

Good said something also needed to be done about the rampant crime in Hamilton.

“We understand it’s not all up to councils, but council does have a role to play and they certainly need to keep the pressure on central government to come up with a solution between central and local government, police, and the business community.

“Finally, the Chamber thanks all of those who put themselves forward for election and congratulates the winners.”

© Scoop Media

