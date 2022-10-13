Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ellerslie Sports And The Michaels Ave Community Complex Announce Another Giant Step Forward Towards Completion

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 10:39 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

Cricketers and Footballers in Ellerslie and across wider Auckland can look forward to the facilities that the new complex will offer. This comes with the announcement NZCT has awarded the Ellerslie Sports Club a second major grant of $200,000 towards the Michaels Ave Community Complex Capital Works Project.

Female football playing numbers have grown from 65 in 2012 to 389 players in 2021, whilst female cricket players are also increased, having gone from 8 in 2012 to 63 last season and a recent training module for “girls only” attracted 180 participants. Although there has been significant growth in numbers over this period, football’s membership numbers have been constrained due primarily to a lack of adequate training facilities, with both senior teams and individual prospective members being turned away as a result.

The growth challenges for the cricket club centre have meant on game days the burgeoning community of parents and locals who attend games have struggled to get an all day service. Both clubs have suffered from a lack of a central hub to form a base for members/patrons. Member/patrons are critical the ongoing funding of the clubs’ activities and programmes and with new facilities this will be made easier.

Football Club President Mark Weipers says “The new facility will engender a sense of ownership and sense of pride in belonging to a community-based entity that values acceptance, inclusiveness, and friendship, irrespective of ethnic or cultural background. It will also increase a willingness to volunteer and help out the Club, a fact that football witnessed when the artificial fields were opened.”

“This second grant from NZCT will be a real game changer. The project consists of a new two level structure, housing eight new segregated changing rooms, first aid, segregated referee changing rooms, storage and public toilets on the Ground level. Above it on an Upper level is an administration hub for the use of both Football and Cricket, a modern Clubrooms with catering facilities and two separate meeting rooms available for third party hireage. The first grant received from NZCT was vitally important as a key catalyst from which construction could start. This second grant will enable the project to be fully fitted out, and functional from day one”

This final part needs to be completed for the complex to function during the FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled for July-Aug 2023. The complex has been confirmed as one of the nine Auckland-based team training venues for the duration of the tournament.

The first part of the construction of a new amenities block on ground level and the exterior shell of an upper level admin/clubrooms/community meeting rooms was scheduled for completion in mid September 2022. However, we still needed financial support to assist with the second part including internal fitout of the upper level, partitioning, clubrooms furniture. fittings, toilets/kitchen, and meeting rooms.

The project site is centred within Michaels Ave Reserve, with both vehicular and pedestrian access available from several points around the reserve. The new facility will be highly visible to all neighbours and visitors to the reserve, and is serviced by the roading network, is a ten minute walk to the Ellerslie train station, with AT bus routes surrounding it.

This project will benefit the wider community encouraging greater participation in active recreational activities and establishing a variety of new/improved programmes/initiatives that target our increasing diversity. It will improve community links and networks, not only between community-based volunteer organizations and local business interests, but also amongst the various ethnic and cultural groups within our area.

The Michaels Ave Community Centre is a joint Capital project undertaken by the Ellerslie Sports Club, the umbrella organization for the activities of both the Ellerslie Association Football Club and Ellerslie Cricket Clubs. Both clubs have been operational for over fifty years and have worked successfully together under this format for forty-two years.

The Football Club is the fifth largest in the Auckland Football Federation’s jurisdiction, and is the biggest, single code sporting club in the geographical catchment. Together with the Cricket Club, they offer a range of sporting programmes for a wide and diverse catchment from community participation through to the elite level, catering for under fives to sixty years plus.

NZCT’s previous grant was $300,000 in 2019 for the first part including design and construction.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 