Quick public reactions result in Rangiora arrest

Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper:

Swift action from the public resulted in the successful apprehension of a man in Rangiora on Wednesday.

At around 7:30pm the man approached a vehicle at a service station on Lineside Road and attempted to drive off.

Members of the public quickly intervened and stopped the offender before he was able to get away in the victim’s vehicle.

The man fled on foot and was located and arrested a short time later.

“The quick reactions of local residents helped result in this arrest and prevent any further violence.

“We received good, quick information detailing the direction the offender took off in.

“When we get this information as it’s happening, it allows our staff to respond immediately and have sufficient detail and information for us to make a quick arrest.”

If you see suspicious activity or a crime occurring, call 111 straight away with as much detail as possible.

The 25-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on charges relating to assault and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

