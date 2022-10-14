Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Professional Firefighters Union: Solid Foundation Of Principles For Settlement

Friday, 14 October 2022, 7:19 pm
Press Release: NZPFU

The NZPFU and FENZ received Graeme Colgan’s final Report with recommendations for the way forward in collective agreement negotiations this afternoon. The report was the result of a mediated facilitation process agreed with the Minister Jan Tinetti.

The NZPFU believes there is a solid foundation of principles in the report to reach a fair and reasonable settlement. The NZPFU National Committee is meeting tomorrow morning to discuss the report in detail and to finalise the union’s position on the way forward and will hold NZPFU membership meetings virtually on Sunday to updated members.

The NZPFU has tried to pre-organise a meeting with FENZ for this coming week to discuss the party’s respective positions on the Report. FENZ says it can’t meet before 27 October 2022. We are very disappointed that FENZ is still not making the bargaining a priority.

The NZPFU will be resuming industrial action from 0800 hours tomorrow morning. The resumption of this action does not affect emergency response in any way. The type of bans on work and policies do not impact on the public. The NZPFU believes it is necessary to keep pressure on FENZ to get back around the table to get a collective agreement settled.

The Report is embargoed from public release until Friday 21 October 2022.

