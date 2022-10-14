Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kūaotunu Peninsula Biosphere Dark Sky Project Moves Forward With Funding Secured

Friday, 14 October 2022, 8:45 pm
Press Release: Destination Coromandel

The exceptionally starry nights experienced on the Kūaotunu Peninsula are soon to be preserved for the future as the Biosphere Dark Sky Project secures government funding through Destination Hauraki Coromandel, the Regional Tourism Organisation.

The $50,000 grant will allow the Kūaotunu Peninsula Biosphere Working Group leading the initiative to engage experts to proceed with a request to change current lighting regulations in the Thames-Coromandel District Plan. This will help gain official recognition by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) as a Dark Sky Community.

In The Coromandel the heavens appear close to earth and seeing constellations and shooting stars is not unusual thanks to the low density of dwellings and the absence of light pollution. The night skies north of Whitianga are particularly black, one of the reasons local astronomer Alastair Brickell set up his observatory there as Stargazers B&B and Astronomy Tours, and why the European Space Agency (ESA) has recently approached him seeking to site one of their robotic telescopes within the proposed dark sky zone. This telescope is part of a worldwide collaboration looking for space junk and potentially hazardous asteroids.

The community team on the Kūaotunu Peninsula Biosphere Dark Sky Project has been working for over a year to build strong community support for the initiative and to understand the process to gain official recognition by the IDA.

Ngāti Hei kaumatua Joe Davis has been an enthusiastic promoter and Thames-Coromandel District Council staff and elected representatives are supportive of the project which will be important when the proposed regulation changes are presented.

Alastair Brickell has been pursuing this objective for many years, and is excited real progress is being made. “A Dark Sky Community will protect our night sky for future generations, and deliver significant cultural, economic and health benefits to the community, not just astro-tourists,” says Alastair.

While the thrill of stargazing is well known, amateur local astronomer and project team member Ed Scorgie emphasises the historical and environmental importance of an unpolluted night sky. “The night sky is a critical part of our human heritage. Since we were capable of it, humans all over the world have looked up at night seeking knowledge, inspiration and understanding."

And it is not just humans who thrive under a night sky without artificial light. Darkness is vital to the proper functioning of natural ecosystems. Artificial lighting affects species migration, predator-prey relationships, and the circadian rhythms and natural 24-hour cycles of many organisms, including plants.

The support of local communities is crucial to the project and many have demonstrated this with financial commitments and turning out at 5am on a chilly morning on the first Matariki weekend to gaze at the stars.

Ōpito resident Paul Cook is part of the team, and is delighted that the funding support will allow the engagement of expert assistance to develop and submit a private plan change request to the District Plan. "While our council staff and elected members are supportive in principle, we cannot expect ratepayers to fund such work. We need professional support to get us through the process,” explains Paul. "There are legal and technical aspects that we cannot manage alone. We are fortunate that our consultants, Kahu Environmental have been involved with similar activity in two other locations in New Zealand, and they bring a great deal of knowledge and experience.”

“Despite the significance of the night sky to our health and heritage, the sad reality is that large parts of the world’s population literally cannot see the stars at night," adds Paul. "We are particularly fortunate that the Kūaotunu Peninsula still has night skies that are close to pristine. It would be an act of environmental vandalism to waste this opportunity to protect them for future generations.”

The Kūaotunu Peninsula Biosphere Dark Sky Working Group acknowledges the support of Destination Hauraki Coromandel, who invested significant funding from a tourism industry grant received from The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. "Tourism is increasingly supporting initiatives on land and sea, such as the growth of our kiwi population. The Dark Sky Biosphere takes this to another level, where the environment, biodiversity and people come first when designing visitor experiences of the future," says Hadley Dryden, general manager of Destination Hauraki Coromandel.

The initial proposed reserve includes Kūaotunu, Ōpito Bay, Ōtama and Ring’s Beach, and it is hoped that success in this area will lead to significant expansion of the Dark Sky Community in the future.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Destination Coromandel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>



Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 