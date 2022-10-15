Election Results Whangarei District Council
Saturday, 15 October 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council
Congratulations to all of Whangarei District Council’s
new elected members.
Whangarei District Council’s
final election results are in, confirming that the
candidates named in the progress and preliminary results
have all been elected to Council.
To check final
figures for each candidate follow this link: www.wdc.govt.nz/ElectionResults
Final
Results
Mayor
Vincent
Cocurullo
Ward Councillors
Bream Bay
General Ward
Ken Couper
Phil
Halse
Hikurangi-Coastal General
Ward
Gavin Benney
Scott
McKenzie
Mangakahia-Maungatapere General
Ward
Simon Reid
Whangārei
District Māori Ward
Deb
Harding
Phoenix Ruka
Whangārei Heads
General Ward
Patrick
Holmes
Whangārei Urban General
Ward
Vince Cocurullo
Jayne
Golightly
Paul Yovich
Carol
Peters
Nicholas Connop
Marie
Olsen
