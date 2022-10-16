Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greg Sayers Announced As The Councillor For The Rodney Ward Of The Auckland Council By The Electoral Officer

Sunday, 16 October 2022, 4:39 am
Press Release: Greg Sayers

15 October

In a landslide victory Greg Sayers has today official been announced the Councillor for the Rodney ward of the Auckland Council by the Electoral Officer.

Sayers received 13,539 votes which was a staggering 7,689 votes ahead of his nearest rival Beth Houlbrooke receiving 5,850 votes. Other candidates were Rob Ryan with 1,447 votes, Anne Perratt 1,109 and Hannah North 1,048.

A short time ago, Sayers thanked the voters of Rodney for their continued support and faith in electing him for a third term.

“It’s a privilege to represent Rodney,” he said.

Commenting about the election campaign experience Sayers said it was an empathic win over an unpopular and vicious campaign conducted by his nearest rival.

Sayers was the first elected Councillor to be called to meet with new Mayor Wayne Brown on Tuesday this week.

Commenting after the meeting he said he is optimistic that with a new Mayor and Council, he might be able to get some traction with his efforts to put an end to Council’s wasteful spending, streamline processes, cut red tape and get Council back to core business.

“Our discussion also included the poor state of the unsealed and sealed road roads within Rodney”, said Sayers. “The Mayor was very keen to see this rectified.”

Sayers said the Mayor indicated he was not any rush to announce the deputy mayor position or any Council committee structures until he had met with all the elected Councillors concluding early next week.

“My overall impression is Brown is going to make a number of disruptive changes to Auckland Council”, said Sayers.

