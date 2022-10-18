Charges Following Wellington Mt Victoria Tunnel Protest

Two people have been arrested following protest action at Wellington's Mt Victoria Tunnel this morning.

Police were called to the tunnel about 7.55am after reports of people abseiling from the top of the Mt Victoria Tunnel on the Hataitai side during peak traffic.

Wellington Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester says "Police acted fast to reduce the risk to public safety."

"Abseiling onto a road is not only unsafe for those individuals, but also for motorists."

"We will not hesitate to take action where safety to the public is threatened."

The two people have been charged with wilful trespass, and criminal nuisance and have been held in custody to appear in the Wellington District Court.

The road (SH1) through the tunnel is now open and traffic is flowing freely again.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

