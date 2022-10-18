Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

How Ōpōtiki Voted

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Opotiki District Council

 

Final results in the local government elections for Ōpōtiki district were shared late last week [subs Friday 14 October 2022] and showed no significant change from preliminary results announced on 9 October.

  • Mayor: David Moore
  • Coast Ward Councillor: Maxie Kemara
  • Ōpōtiki Ward Councillors: Barry Howe, Shona Browne, Tom Brooks
  • Waioeka-Waiōtahe-Otara Ward Councillors: Steve Nelson, Dean William Petersen
  • Coast Community Board (elected unopposed) Spike Collier, Tiaki Parata, Linda Steel and Allen Waenga

Ōpōtiki voter turnout rates were higher than the national average and above most rural communities, which usually have a higher voter turnout rate than larger urban centres.

In Ōpōtiki, 54.8% of people returned their voting papers, well above the national average of around 36%. That is 3,498 people who voted in the 2022 local government elections from 6,378 registered electors*.

Interim Ōpōtiki Chief Executive, Miles McConway, said that while the voter return rates were better than the national average, there is still more work to be done to make sure the community was engaged and involved in local government elections.

“It almost goes without saying that democracy and representation are strongest when we all vote! So a big thanks to all those who got involved and made sure their votes counted this year.

“I think the reasons that people don’t vote are complex and probably different around the country. Some of it is actually the work we do between elections and making sure our communities know and understand what local councils do, why they are important and where their rates get spent.

“During election time, people need to have an opportunity to get to know their candidates and understand who they are voting for.

“But I also support the comment from LGNZ [Local Government New Zealand] that there is more we can do around accessibility and making it as easy as possible for people to vote when they chose to do so. We sent ballot boxes up the Coast for the first time this election and it was really well received so we’d like to expand on that. I also expect there will be some national-level changes in this area before the next election cycle,” Mr McConway said.

At the same time as council elections, voters were asked whether they supported Māori wards for the district. The non-binding poll was close with 1,541 voting for the establishment of Māori wards and 1,527 voting against.

“The results of the poll aren’t binding by themselves, and I think the fact that the poll was close indicates that for most people it is a more complicated and detailed discussion than a simple yes/no answer.

“We’ll use these results and other information (like census data and Māori ward information) and community feedback to help us develop our representation review.

“The idea of the review is to go back to first principles and considering what a ‘fair and effective’ number of elected members would be, how they should be elected, whether they should be elected from wards (including Māori wards), at large, or by a mix of both. The review will also look at the boundaries, names of wards and other communities of interest.

“We will be doing a lot of consultation and public engagement on the representation review because it is just so very important to our democracy and representation and we want to get it right. So the poll is the start of the conversation and not the end, and people can expect to see a lot more about how we elect our representatives in the coming year,” Mr McConway said.

The first council meeting will take place on Wednesday 26 October in Council Chambers. The new council and community board will be sworn into office and the mayoral chains will be handed over.

“Our inaugural meeting tends to be a smaller family affair mostly focussed on the new councillors and their families – less pomp and ceremony than many districts!

“Council Chambers are very small and it may not be comfortable for many members of the public who would like to attend in person, but anyone is welcome to watch the livestream on the day. It won’t be a normal council meeting with formal matters to discuss. It will be a short ceremony with the sworn statements and a cup of tea afterwards,” Mr McConway said.

