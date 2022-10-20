Lower Hutt Man Faces Illegal Gambling And Money Laundering Charges

Following an investigation, Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has filed charges against a Lower Hutt man for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation and related money laundering charges.

The man appeared in Lower Hutt District Court on Tuesday facing charges related to illegal gambling under the Gambling Act 2003, and charges of money laundering under the Crimes Act 1961. The money laundering charges carry a penalty of up to seven years imprisonment.

The accused has been granted interim name suppression and is due to appear again on 28 November 2022 to enter a plea.



Dave Robson, Gambling Director at DIA, says “while we cannot talk about the details of cases while they are before the courts, limiting opportunities for gambling-related crimes like money laundering is a key focus of the Gambling Act.

“Gambling is a regulated activity in Aotearoa New Zealand. If you are interested in learning more about legal and illegal gambling, visit our website.”

For more information on gambling in New Zealand visit www.dia.govt.nz/Gambling.

© Scoop Media