Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lower Hutt Man Faces Illegal Gambling And Money Laundering Charges

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 11:14 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Following an investigation, Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has filed charges against a Lower Hutt man for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation and related money laundering charges.

The man appeared in Lower Hutt District Court on Tuesday facing charges related to illegal gambling under the Gambling Act 2003, and charges of money laundering under the Crimes Act 1961. The money laundering charges carry a penalty of up to seven years imprisonment.

The accused has been granted interim name suppression and is due to appear again on 28 November 2022 to enter a plea.


Dave Robson, Gambling Director at DIA, says “while we cannot talk about the details of cases while they are before the courts, limiting opportunities for gambling-related crimes like money laundering is a key focus of the Gambling Act.

“Gambling is a regulated activity in Aotearoa New Zealand. If you are interested in learning more about legal and illegal gambling, visit our website.”

For more information on gambling in New Zealand visit www.dia.govt.nz/Gambling.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 