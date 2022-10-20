ShakeOut, Our National Earthquake Drill, Is One Week Away!

New Zealand ShakeOut, our national earthquake drill and tsunami hikoi, is happening on 27 October at 9:30am. Over 600,000 people across the motu are now signed up to practice the correct actions to take in an earthquake and tsunami. Signups so far include over 1500 businesses, 2500 schools and 4600 households. Gisborne is currently leading the way, with 18% of its population signed up, followed closely by West Coast, Bay of Plenty and Wellington – you can check out live signup stats here.

Registrations are still open to take part in the drill, and Director of Emergency Management Gary Knowles is encouraging people to sign up their households, schools, and workplaces. “No matter where you are on October 27, you can participate in ShakeOut. Practicing the correct actions to take in an earthquake or tsunami is a really important part of getting prepared.”

New Zealand ShakeOut is a partnership between The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups, and Toka Tū Ake EQC. Toka Tū Ake EQC Chief Executive Tina Mitchell says the success of ShakeOut over the past 10 years has been an important part of getting New Zealanders prepared for an earthquake and tsunami.

“ShakeOut reminds us that we can do something about our earthquake risk. Taking time to think about how hazards can affect us and taking steps to prepare is what makes a big difference in disasters.”

ShakeOut 2022 marks 10 years since the first national New Zealand ShakeOut drill. Over the last decade, hundreds of thousands of kiwis have come together to Drop, Cover, Hold and practise their Tsunami Hīkoi in coastal areas.

Drop, Cover and Hold is the right action to take in an earthquake. It:

stops you being knocked over

makes you a smaller target for falling and flying objects, and

protects your head, neck and vital organs.

New Zealand ShakeOut is based on the Great California ShakeOut, which started in 2008 and continues to have millions of participants every year. ShakeOut events are now held annually across 46 countries to help educate people on how to keep safe during an earthquake. The first national New Zealand ShakeOut was held in 2012 and has been an annual event in New Zealand since 2015.

NEMA and Toka Tū Ake EQC will be livestreaming the ShakeOut drill from Waimea Intermediate School in Nelson. The livestream will be available on the Get Ready website on Thursday 27th October from 9:25am.

You can sign up for ShakeOut here: Sign up for New Zealand ShakeOut .

