Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes Set To Increase Housing Density In The Waikato District

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Waikato District Council is making a final call for residents to have their say on a planned change to their Proposed District Plan (PDP). The opportunity for you to make a submission on the proposed changes ends on October 28.

Known as ‘Variation 3 – Enabling Housing Supply’, the planned change will increase housing density by relaxing planning rules, and would be applicable in Ngaaruawaahia, Huntly, Tuakau and Pokeno.

Proposed changes in Variation 3 would allow for up to three homes, up to 11 metres (roughly three stories) high, to be built without the need for resource consent or permission from neighbours, in certain residential areas in those four towns.

The Central Government is enforcing these changes under new Medium Density Residential Standards (MSRS).

“The cookie cutter approach set out by Central Government does not allow for the diversity and variability between communities to be considered, says Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion.

“We believe a better result could be achieved with collaboration, not by enforcing an approach that leaves our communities with little ability to influence what is happening in their own areas.”

The time to make a submission closes at 5pm on Monday, October 28, with further submissions due in December 2022. A decision on the proposed Variation is expected at the end of 2023/start of 2024.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for our communities to share their feedback by making a submission on these changes – whether they agree or not. adds Ion.

The Government has funded a free and independent service to help those who want to make formal submissions and Council encourages people to take full advantage of this. This service is being provided by Kinetic Environmental, a modern consultancy providing in-depth, expert planning and resource management services. You can contact them by email at v3@kineticenvironmental.co.nz or phone 027 315 0177.

For further information, visit the Council website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 