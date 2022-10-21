NZDA Encourages Hunters To Have A Safe Long Weekend
It's the first long weekend opportunity for hunters to head into the hills seeking adventure and game animals to harvest this Spring.
NZDA wishes all hunters a fun and successful long weekend, but here's a quick safety reminder.
Looking after your mates means making sure that everyone in your hunting party is well-prepared:
- Before you go, keep an eye on the weather forecast – particularly for any rain and snow that could lead to a rise in river levels – and make your plans accordingly.
- Make sure everyone has the right clothing, food and equipment for all possible conditions.
- Take into account the experience and fitness of everyone in your party when planning your trip.
- Know where you are going, make sure you carry a map, know how to read it and leave detailed intentions with friends and family.
- Carry an emergency communication device such as a distress beacon or satellite phone.
- Apply the 7 basic rules of safe firearm use