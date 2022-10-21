NZDA Encourages Hunters To Have A Safe Long Weekend

It's the first long weekend opportunity for hunters to head into the hills seeking adventure and game animals to harvest this Spring.

NZDA wishes all hunters a fun and successful long weekend, but here's a quick safety reminder.

Looking after your mates means making sure that everyone in your hunting party is well-prepared:

Before you go, keep an eye on the weather forecast – particularly for any rain and snow that could lead to a rise in river levels – and make your plans accordingly.

Make sure everyone has the right clothing, food and equipment for all possible conditions.

Take into account the experience and fitness of everyone in your party when planning your trip.

Know where you are going, make sure you carry a map, know how to read it and leave detailed intentions with friends and family.

Carry an emergency communication device such as a distress beacon or satellite phone.

Apply the 7 basic rules of safe firearm use

