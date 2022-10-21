Volunteer Firefighters Reassure New Zealand They’ll Work Through Union Strike Action

The United Fire Brigades Association (UFBA), which is the largest association representing New Zealand’s firefighters, is reminding New Zealanders that 85% of the country’s frontline firefighters will remain on deck during November’s strike action.

Volunteer firefighters make up 85% of New Zealand’s frontline fire services and are the first responders across 93% of New Zealand’s land mass.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU), which represents 1,739 employed firefighters, has issued strike notices announcing four one-hour work stoppages from November 4.

The UFBA membership comprises 14,000 members – including both paid and volunteer firefighters.

It’s chair, Hon Peter Dunne, says their 12,000 volunteer firefighter members want the public to know they’ll continue to turnout for their communities during the strike action.

‘Volunteer firefighters are not part of this industrial dispute between the union and Fire and Emergency New Zealand – they have not and do not go on strike. That means the majority of New Zealand will continue to be in safe hands during the planned industrial action.’

Funding for NZPFU claim cannot impact volunteers

A report by former Employment Court judge Graeme Colgan with recommendations for the settlement of the collective agreement negotiations between Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the NZFPU, is due to be released later today.

While the UFBA is keen to see the ongoing dispute settled as soon as possible, the UFBA is clear – funding to settle the claim must not impact funding for volunteers.

Mr Dunne said today: ‘While we respect the union’s role is to advocate for the terms and conditions of employment for employed firefighters as it sees fit, the costs to settle their industrial claim must not come from funding to support volunteers, either directly or indirectly.

‘New Zealand’s fire services are largely reliant on the goodwill of volunteer firefighters, their employers and their own businesses if they are self-employed. They risk their health and wellbeing for us all, and they deserve more support, not less.’

