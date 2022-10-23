Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Butterfly Extinction On The Cards? Unravelling The Mystery

Sunday, 23 October 2022, 6:09 pm
Press Release: Moths and Butterflies NZ Trust

There is a mystery to be solved with NZ’s copper butterfly species and The Butterfly Discovery Project has been established to find and fund a PhD student to solve it, with the help of a Givealittle page.

Long story short: The mystery goes back to Cook’s Endeavour voyage when historical mistakes were made and specimens misplaced. It appears the butterflies that had been collected from NZ were sold to a specimen trader on arrival back in London. Only a painting by William Jones in 1775 – known as an ‘iconotype’ – was used to identify the butterfly. No original specimen has ever been located.

The end result is that most of our copper butterflies have been grouped together as just ‘common coppers’ when there may be many more.

Why does this matter?

According to project manager Angela Moon-Jones, “In order to save a species from extinction, like the copper butterflies, they first need to be named using scientific methods such as DNA.”

“Sadly, the scientific funding model in NZ does not support this type of work so we must raise money through crowd funding, just to be able to identify and name our important fauna. Only then can they be included in our national conservation programmes with the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai.”

Angela has pulled together a formidable team to support the project including NZ’s ‘Bug Man’ Ruud Kleinpaste and leading scientists.

“Some of our coppers are extinct already, or on the edge of extinction,” says Dr Robert Hoare of Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, who will be one of the student’s supervisors.

How can New Zealanders help?

We have exciting news! The Moths and Butterflies of NZ Trust (MBNZT) has just announced that it will match all donations, to a level of $5,000.

“By donating now, people can make a real difference with a donation of even $5, which will be matched to make it $10,” explains Angela. “These funds are being raised through the stunning MBNZT calendar for 2023, which is on sale now. This will be a great boost to our funding.”

Dr George Gibbs has already pledged $50,000 as seed money in memory of his grandfather, renowned entomologist GV Hudson. Added to the almost $5,000 funds raised on the Givealittle page the project is well on its way to getting the $130,000 needed.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Moths and Butterflies NZ Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Tigray War - TPLF Exit: A Crucial Step Towards A Post-Conflict Ethiopia Capable Of Sustaining Peace And Development

Underneath the renewed fighting in Northern Ethiopia, a post-TPLF Tigray is becoming increasingly likely. TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) can no longer make significant military gains as Ethiopian defense forces are steadily eroding its fighting capabilities, liberating strategic locations, and closing in on its command centers. Its leaders may soon have to choose between a negotiated exit or a total defeat. In either case, Ethiopia’s post-war trajectory will begin.
More>>



 
 


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 