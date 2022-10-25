Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Thanks Lifeguards And Public For A Safe And Successful Labour Weekend

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Matt Williams has thanked beachgoers and volunteer lifeguards for making the opening weekend of surf lifesaving patrols for the 2022-2023 safe and successful.

The season opened with some challenging conditions and large surf on west coast beaches on Saturday 22 October, with a number of rescues performed that day by Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service and Piha Surf Life Saving Club.

As conditions eased into Sunday and Monday, and the sun shone, people continued to flock to patrolled beaches in Aotearoa New Zealand’s north, with high visitor numbers seen from Raglan up to Ahipara on the west coast, and back down to Mairangi Bay on the east coast.

Williams says that he is immensely proud of volunteer lifeguards across the region, who had collectively worked over three thousand hours throughout the long weekend. He also thanked the public for exercising common sense, and taking measures to keep themselves safe.

“We saw a total of 10 rescues over the weekend, by all accounts some of them quite high-adrenaline given the walls of water seen coming through on the west coast on Saturday.

“Despite some treacherous conditions out west, and high numbers of beachgoers on the east coast, people where overwhelmingly well-behaved and wise to the many dangers present around our coastlines,” he says.

Peak head count for the weekend was over 10,000 people, spread across 18 clubs within Northern Region. Williams says that gives further validation to his prediction that it will be a busy season.

“We’ve had a few years of restricted access in the north, and people are going to be making up for it this year. We’re already seeing how busy it can get, and it’s only going to get busier.”

Williams says that there are many ways beachgoers can stay safe at patrolled beaches.

“Public behaviour and common sense are critical to ensuring everyone can safely enjoy the many famous beaches in the region. Surf lifeguards are there to keep people safe, and were happy to engage with and educate beachgoers about the hazards present at a particular beach.

“I urge the public to keep vigilant in and around the water, for their own sake and for the sake of their families. Please make safe decisions, and if you’re unsure, please come and talk to us,” he says.

“Recognise your limits and stay within them, learn how to recognise rip currents, be smart around rocks and large surf, and never, ever swim or surf alone. And if you’re at a patrolled beach, always swim between the flags.

“Surf lifeguards are here to keep you safe, and to help you keep yourself safe. The more we work together, the better the summer will be.”

ENDS

Key Labour Weekend Patrol Statistics:

Saturday 22 October:

The day was characterised by extremely large surf and dangerous conditions on the west coast, which resulted in four rescues. An incident occurred before patrol at Muriwai, with a surfer getting sucked out in a rip off of flat rock. Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service immediately dispatched their rescue jetski (RWC), and sprung to the rescue and the surfer safely made it back to shore.

At the end of the day, volunteer lifeguards at Piha Surf Life Saving Club engaged in back-to-back rescues as they were packing up for the day.

Saturday patrol statistics:

No. of people rescued4
No. of people assisted0
No. of major first aids0
No. of minor first aids3
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives67
No. of number involved434
No. of peak head count2491
No. of hours worked988

Sunday 23 October:

People flocked to Northern Region beaches in their thousands on Sunday, a likely sign of things to come over the upcoming summer months. Lifeguards at Ōrewa Surf Life Saving Club were kept busy with a total of 860 people on the beach at 4pm.

Raglan as the busiest of Northern Region clubs, particularly towards the end of patrol.

Sunday patrol statistics:

No. of people rescued6
No. of people assisted6
No. of major first aids0
No. of minor first aids8
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives94
No. of number involved775
No. of hours worked941

Monday 24 October:

Monday was a relatively quiet day, marking the first public holiday of the patrol season. Ōrewa Surf Life Saving Club performed one assist of two thirteen-year-old females ,and assisted one further person.

On the west coast, Karekare Surf Lifesaving Club lifeguards searched for two eight-year-old males who went missing on the sand near the water, and who were found safe.

Northern Region 
No. of people rescued0
No. of people assisted3
No. of major first aids0
No. of minor first aids3
No. of searches2
No. of preventatives69
No. of number involved451
No. of peak head count3200
No. of hours worked1039

Aggregated Patrol Statistics (Labour Weekend):

Northern 
No. of people rescued10
No. of people assisted9
No. of major first aids0
No. of minor first aids13
No. of searches2
No. of preventatives223
No. of number involved1851
No. of peak head count10527
No. of hours worked3104

2023 Season Beach Safety Messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region:

§ Choose a surf lifeguard patrolled beach and swim between the flags

§ Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

§ Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

§ Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach

§ Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone

§ Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip

§ Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

§ If in doubt, stay out!

§ If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

§ Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.

Tigray War - TPLF Exit: A Crucial Step Towards A Post-Conflict Ethiopia Capable Of Sustaining Peace And Development

Underneath the renewed fighting in Northern Ethiopia, a post-TPLF Tigray is becoming increasingly likely. TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) can no longer make significant military gains as Ethiopian defense forces are steadily eroding its fighting capabilities, liberating strategic locations, and closing in on its command centers. Its leaders may soon have to choose between a negotiated exit or a total defeat. In either case, Ethiopia's post-war trajectory will begin.
New Zealand First: Peter's Action Against Speaker "Justified" With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament...


Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It's an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate...


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus...



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the "litany of failures" that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz...

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour's watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National's Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis...



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It's a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes...

