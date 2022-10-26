Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Game Animal Management To Be Highlighted At Sika Show

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 10:31 am
Press Release: Game Animal Council

This weekend’s return of New Zealand’s biggest hunting event, The Sika Show, is an opportunity to further emphasise the importance of game animal management and hunter-led conservation, says the Game Animal Council’s Tim Gale.

“There is no doubt that in the three years since the last Sika Show hunting has increased in popularity,” says Gale. “All over the country new people are getting involved in hunting and many see it as a way they can contribute to good management and conservation outcomes while also providing mahinga kai for their families and communities.”

“Supporting these new hunters are many amazing organisations doing fantastic work promoting, training and teaching them about game animal management, hunter safety, and undertaking conservation projects. Our objective is to help empower these clubs, foundations, trusts and community groups to be able to continue, and where possible, build on that good work.”

The management of deer populations, in particular, is a major challenge for New Zealand. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to this as different populations in different places present different challenges. Some are already being effectively managed by hunting organisations working alongside DOC while others require more intensive management to bring their populations down.

“The recently released Te Ara ki Mua wild animal management framework provides the opportunity to more closely align hunting sector efforts with official management and design programmes that suit local communities and best utilise our available resources. This is a key focus for the Game Animal Council over the next few years,” says Gale.

“Our 10 Game Animal Councillors and I look forward to engaging with hunters from all over the country and discussing how better management can benefit the health of our native ecosystems as well as improve the quality of the game animals we all love to hunt.”

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


