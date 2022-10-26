Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Samuel Drew Lecture Returns

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Whanganui Regional Museum

By Karen Hughes

The Whanganui Regional Museum is pleased to announce the return of the Samuel Drew Lecture, on Friday 11 November at 7pm in the Davis Theatre.

The Samuel Drew Lecture is an annual event named in honour of the man who founded the Museum and was its first curator.

This year’s lecture will be delivered by Dr Rāwiri Tinirau. Dr Tinirau is from Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi and other Te Awa Tupua iwi and hapū groupings, and is the Director of Te Atawhai o Te Ao, the Independent Māori Research Institute for Environment and Health. He is part of the Pou Rauhī (collective) with the Whanganui Regional Council, and serves on various governance entities, including Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi, Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation and the Sarjeant Gallery Trust.

In his presentation, Dr Tinirau will explain the processes of curating the groundbreaking exhibition He Awa Ora: Living River with the Whanganui Regional Museum, highlighting key taonga and features associated with telling a narrative of the Whanganui River, its people and taonga.

Following the lecture, attendees will be invited to view He Awa Ora and partake in light refreshments.

The lecture from Dr Tinirau is the first of a series linking to He Awa Ora and continuing in November.

The Samuel Drew Lecture will be held on November 11 at 7.00pm, in the Davis Theatre on Watt Street. While booking is not required, the Davis Theatre can take a maximum of 200 people - participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a seat.

Entry to the lecture is free, and all are welcome. Koha is always appreciated.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whanganui Regional Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>



Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 