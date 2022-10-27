Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One In Five Say Their Household Is Prepared For A Natural Disaster 

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 11:18 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

In the 2021 General Social Survey, 21 percent of people lived in a household that met the requirements for basic emergency preparations, Stats NZ said today.

Basic preparations are enough food and water for three days and a household emergency plan in case of a natural disaster.

Thirteen percent of people lived in a household that didn’t meet any of the requirements for basic emergency preparations.

