One In Five Say Their Household Is Prepared For A Natural Disaster
Thursday, 27 October 2022, 11:18 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
In the 2021 General Social Survey, 21 percent of people
lived in a household that met the requirements for basic
emergency preparations, Stats NZ said today.
Basic
preparations are enough food and water for three days and a
household emergency plan in case of a natural
disaster.
Thirteen percent of people lived in a
household that didn’t meet any of the requirements for
basic emergency preparations.
