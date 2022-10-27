Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Historic Day As New Council Sworn In

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 1:46 pm
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council

South Taranaki District Council’s inaugural meeting for the new term was held today at Kānihi Mawhitiwhiti Pā.

A pōwhiri welcomed the newly elected members, their friends and family, and Council staff onto the marae, before Council chief executive, Waid Crockett opened the meeting which saw Mayor Nixon, Councillors and Community Board members sworn into their roles.

It’s the first time an Inaugural meeting has been held at a marae in South Taranaki, which was particularly significant given the introduction of the two new Māori wards.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says he’s incredibly excited by the new Council and the calibre of the elected members.

“With a huge raft of government reforms and the effects of COVID-19 still impacting it’s a challenging time, but also one which provides a unique opportunity to be involved in the changing face of local government,” says Nixon.

“The rewards certainly outweigh the challenges, and our Council’s success has always been our ability to work together for the good of all South Taranaki residents.”

All up the election saw three new Councillors (Te Aroha Hohaia, Tuteri Rangihaeata and Leanne Horo) and five new Community Board Members (Monica Willson, Heather Brokenshire, Andrew Blanche, Owen Savage and Cheryl Rook) join sitting elected members.

At the meeting Mayor Nixon also announced that Councillor Rob Northcott would be his deputy for a second term.

Two by-elections are required early in the New Year for a Te Hāwera general ward Councillor and a Pātea Community Board position which remain vacant.

Nominations for both positions will open on Thursday 24 November with voting opening on 26 January 2023.

Mayor

Phil Nixon

Councillors

Andy Beccard

Mark Bellringer

Tuteri Rangihaeata

Celine Filbee

Aarun Langton

Steffy Mackay

Robert Northcott

Leanne Horo

Diana Reid

Bryan Roach

Brian Rook

Te Aroha Hohaia

Community Boards

Eltham-Kaponaga Community Board

Karen Cave

Sonya Douds

Alan Hawkes

Lindsay Maindonald

Pātea Community Board

Jacq Dywer

Owen Savage

Cheryl Rook

Taranaki Coastal Community Board

Sharlee Mareikura

Liz Sinclair

Andy Whitehead

Monica Willson

Te Hāwera Community Board

Heather Brokenshire

Raymond Buckland

Andrew Blanche

Nikki Watson

