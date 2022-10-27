Historic Day As New Council Sworn In
South Taranaki District Council’s inaugural meeting for the new term was held today at Kānihi Mawhitiwhiti Pā.
A pōwhiri welcomed the newly elected members, their friends and family, and Council staff onto the marae, before Council chief executive, Waid Crockett opened the meeting which saw Mayor Nixon, Councillors and Community Board members sworn into their roles.
It’s the first time an Inaugural meeting has been held at a marae in South Taranaki, which was particularly significant given the introduction of the two new Māori wards.
South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says he’s incredibly excited by the new Council and the calibre of the elected members.
“With a huge raft of government reforms and the effects of COVID-19 still impacting it’s a challenging time, but also one which provides a unique opportunity to be involved in the changing face of local government,” says Nixon.
“The rewards certainly outweigh the challenges, and our Council’s success has always been our ability to work together for the good of all South Taranaki residents.”
All up the election saw three new Councillors (Te Aroha Hohaia, Tuteri Rangihaeata and Leanne Horo) and five new Community Board Members (Monica Willson, Heather Brokenshire, Andrew Blanche, Owen Savage and Cheryl Rook) join sitting elected members.
At the meeting Mayor Nixon also announced that Councillor Rob Northcott would be his deputy for a second term.
Two by-elections are required early in the New Year for a Te Hāwera general ward Councillor and a Pātea Community Board position which remain vacant.
Nominations for both positions will open on Thursday 24 November with voting opening on 26 January 2023.
Mayor
Phil Nixon
Councillors
Andy Beccard
Mark Bellringer
Tuteri Rangihaeata
Celine Filbee
Aarun Langton
Steffy Mackay
Robert Northcott
Leanne Horo
Diana Reid
Bryan Roach
Brian Rook
Te Aroha Hohaia
Community Boards
Eltham-Kaponaga Community Board
Karen Cave
Sonya Douds
Alan Hawkes
Lindsay Maindonald
Pātea Community Board
Jacq Dywer
Owen Savage
Cheryl Rook
Taranaki Coastal Community Board
Sharlee Mareikura
Liz Sinclair
Andy Whitehead
Monica Willson
Te Hāwera Community Board
Heather Brokenshire
Raymond Buckland
Andrew Blanche
Nikki Watson