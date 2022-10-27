Santa Claus Is Coming Back To Town

Santa Claus is coming back to town! Levin will be the place to be on 10 December for all things festive, with the return of the popular Christmas Parade and Christmas Carnival.

COVID-19 rained on the 2021 Horowhenua Christmas celebrations; large gatherings were not permitted under the traffic light restrictions. Council instead opted to have an “Illuminating Christmas”– a light show which the community could enjoy while maintaining social distance.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Last year all we wanted for Christmas was to be together. Being with friends and family is a big part of what makes Christmas special. We are excited to be able to bring the community together again to celebrate the festive season, and all the things we’ve achieved as a community in the past year.”

The celebrations begin with the ‘Kiwiana Christmas’ themed Christmas parade at 5pm. Starting on the corner of York Street and Oxford Street, the parade will travel along Oxford Street and conclude on Durham Street with thousands expected to attend. Some roads will be closed to traffic to allow the parade to take place and enable floats to congregate before and afterwards. State Highway traffic will be diverted along Cambridge Street.

There will be prizes for the top three floats, with local organisations, businesses and groups encouraged to join in. Registrations close on 28 November and can be completed online at horowhenua.govt.nz/christmascarnival.

At 5.30pm the community are invited to continue the festive fun at the Christmas Carnival at the Levin Adventure Park. Among the usual playground joy, whānau can enjoy a Christmas train ride, giant inflatables, food trucks, amusement rides and more.

Bring a picnic to share with your whānau or buy some kai from food trucks or nearby food outlets. Some activities will be free, while others will be at a reduced price. With prizes for the best dressed adult and child, we invite people of all ages to dress to the Kiwiana theme to get into the spirit of the occasion.

It won’t be a silent night, with live entertainment from kapa haka group Ngā Mātāwaka, MC Ainslie Allen and two 45 minute sets from local band Peanut Slab booked.

Find out more about the Christmas Parade and Christmas Carnival on our Horowhenua District Council event page horowhenua.govt.nz/christmascarnival and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

Council is also bringing people together this Christmas by supporting the Harvey Bowler Christmas Avenue of Trees. The annual event will be held at the Levin Memorial Hall this year on:

- Friday 9 December from 6pm to 8.30pm;

- Saturday 10 December from 4pm to 8.30pm; and

- Sunday 11 December from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Entry is by way of a donation of non-perishable food which will go to local food banks.

