Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Santa Claus Is Coming Back To Town

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Santa Claus is coming back to town! Levin will be the place to be on 10 December for all things festive, with the return of the popular Christmas Parade and Christmas Carnival.

COVID-19 rained on the 2021 Horowhenua Christmas celebrations; large gatherings were not permitted under the traffic light restrictions. Council instead opted to have an “Illuminating Christmas”– a light show which the community could enjoy while maintaining social distance.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Last year all we wanted for Christmas was to be together. Being with friends and family is a big part of what makes Christmas special. We are excited to be able to bring the community together again to celebrate the festive season, and all the things we’ve achieved as a community in the past year.”

The celebrations begin with the ‘Kiwiana Christmas’ themed Christmas parade at 5pm. Starting on the corner of York Street and Oxford Street, the parade will travel along Oxford Street and conclude on Durham Street with thousands expected to attend. Some roads will be closed to traffic to allow the parade to take place and enable floats to congregate before and afterwards. State Highway traffic will be diverted along Cambridge Street.

There will be prizes for the top three floats, with local organisations, businesses and groups encouraged to join in. Registrations close on 28 November and can be completed online at horowhenua.govt.nz/christmascarnival.

At 5.30pm the community are invited to continue the festive fun at the Christmas Carnival at the Levin Adventure Park. Among the usual playground joy, whānau can enjoy a Christmas train ride, giant inflatables, food trucks, amusement rides and more.

Bring a picnic to share with your whānau or buy some kai from food trucks or nearby food outlets. Some activities will be free, while others will be at a reduced price. With prizes for the best dressed adult and child, we invite people of all ages to dress to the Kiwiana theme to get into the spirit of the occasion.

It won’t be a silent night, with live entertainment from kapa haka group Ngā Mātāwaka, MC Ainslie Allen and two 45 minute sets from local band Peanut Slab booked.

Find out more about the Christmas Parade and Christmas Carnival on our Horowhenua District Council event page horowhenua.govt.nz/christmascarnival and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

Council is also bringing people together this Christmas by supporting the Harvey Bowler Christmas Avenue of Trees. The annual event will be held at the Levin Memorial Hall this year on:

- Friday 9 December from 6pm to 8.30pm;

- Saturday 10 December from 4pm to 8.30pm; and

- Sunday 11 December from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Entry is by way of a donation of non-perishable food which will go to local food banks.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 



Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>

Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 