NZPFU FENZ Bargaining Update
Thursday, 27 October 2022, 6:24 pm
Press Release: NZPFU
Today the NZPFU and FENZ met for the first time since the
release of the Graeme Colgan report. The parties discussed
the application of the recommendations and
principles.
A settlement structure was discussed which
if implemented would address the key principles and issues
identified by Mr Colgan.
The FENZ bargaining team will
present that proposal to their Executive Leadership Team and
Board. FENZ will endeavour to notify the NZPFU of its
position by next Wednesday.
The NZPFU is holding a
national conference next week and has informed FENZ of our
intention to outline that settlement structure to the
Conference.
It is likely that the Government will have
to assist in funding that settlement structure.
In the
interim all notified industrial action remains in place
including the notified
stoppages.
