NZPFU FENZ Bargaining Update

Today the NZPFU and FENZ met for the first time since the release of the Graeme Colgan report. The parties discussed the application of the recommendations and principles.

A settlement structure was discussed which if implemented would address the key principles and issues identified by Mr Colgan.

The FENZ bargaining team will present that proposal to their Executive Leadership Team and Board. FENZ will endeavour to notify the NZPFU of its position by next Wednesday.

The NZPFU is holding a national conference next week and has informed FENZ of our intention to outline that settlement structure to the Conference.

It is likely that the Government will have to assist in funding that settlement structure.

In the interim all notified industrial action remains in place including the notified stoppages.

© Scoop Media

