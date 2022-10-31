Site Safe Welcomes Back Popular Evening Of Celebration Event For 2023

We’re excited to welcome back our Evening of Celebration event in March 2023, to celebrate our scholarship winners and industry H&S champions. It will be a significant occasion for our team with the popular event returning after a two-year postponement because of Covid-19. The awards acknowledge individuals and those companies and organisations who have demonstrated innovation and leadership in helping to improve health and safety in the construction and wider industry. There are seven categories available for entry this year, giving entrants a great opportunity to gain national recognition for the positive steps they are taking towards a safer and healthier industry. Winners from each category will receive an award trophy and a $1000 gift card from the award category sponsor. The categories are:

Safety Innovation Award (small to medium businesses)

Safety Innovation Award (large businesses)

Safety Leadership Award (small, medium or large businesses)

Safety Contribution Award (individual)

Safety Contribution Award (small team)

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award (company, organisation, team or individual)

Young Future Leader Award (individual)

You can apply through our award entry form, but be quick as applications close on November 25. Find out more about our Evening of Celebration here.

© Scoop Media

