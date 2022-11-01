Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Link Between Physical And Cognitive Decline Finally Explained

Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 7:46 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Researchers have finally found direct links between low skeletal muscle mass and dementia, reinforcing the importance of maintaining muscle mass as people age for physical and mental functions.

ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says this new research shows the importance of not only staying physically active, but the type of activity, - loading muscles and bones such as a gym sessions, or other structured exercise).

“This is clearly vital for people who want both physical and cognitive functions, as well as providing social interactions, and improving mental wellness,” Beddie says.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) and NZ’s Ministry of Health guidelines for physical activity include two key requirements. They are about one 150 minutes a week of general movement plus the often forgotten muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days a week.”

“The key mechanisms believed to be at play are the interactions between myokines (peptides and proteins ) which then trigger a negative spiral that ultimately leads to cognitive decline. This new pathway from research is the first to show why this happens. We have known for a while that there was a link.

The linking of skeletal muscle and cognition was led by Texan Dr Peter Attia, who received his medical degree from the Stanford University School of Medicine and trained for five years at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in general surgery.

He spent two years at the National Institutes of Health as a surgical oncology fellow at the National Cancer Institute, where his research focused on immune-based therapies for melanoma.

His latest research drew data from more thana hundred publications on associations between various measures of muscle strength and physical performance and cognition, the biochemical and physiological connections between skeletal muscle and the brain, and the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying cognitive decline.

His review collates and evaluates existing evidence for four proposed pathophysiological mechanisms underlying the link between skeletal muscle mass loss due and cognitive decline with age: systemic inflammation, insulin resistance, abnormal protein accumulation, and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Skeletal muscle is more than just a workhorse tissue required for movement. Contracting muscle also functions as an endocrine organ, releasing a wide variety of peptides and proteins, collectively known as myokines, which act as signalling molecules to other parts of the body.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Iran Getting Worse, Alcohol In Sport And A Music Playlist


So we’ve found a ledge for our Iran policy, and are now doing our best to call it a mezzanine. Yesterday, the government announced the suspension of the Human Rights Initiative with Iran that both countries launched in 2018. The suspension is in protest at Iran’s violations of human rights since the killing of Mahsa Amini. Reportedly, New Zealand is also exploring whether Iran can be excluded from the UN Commission on Women. Just what this would mean in practice is unclear...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 