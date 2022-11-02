Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Manawatū Launches #Version2.0: Heaps Better Than Version One

Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 8:41 pm
Press Release: The Central Economic Development Agency

Following a full day of updates, it's time to cast aside any past perceptions of the Manawatū as the region rolls out ‘Version 2.0’ this evening, promising to be “heaps better” than version one.

“I mean, look, we’ve all got a version of Manawatū in our heads don’t we and I’m the first to admit it might well not be something an agency promoting the region for visitors would always want to know about,” says Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) CEO Jerry Shearman.

“But if it’s been awhile since you last visited the mighty Manawatū we are simply asking you to forget everything you may have experienced in the past [or vaguely remember from a friend of a friend’s uni party] because tonight, we launched a heaps better version.”

A hero video and supporting campaign showcases some of the region’s best features that are expected to entice and draw in visitors [new and old] from across New Zealand, particularly those within a three-hour drive from around Wellington, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki and Wairarapa, or those from the key ‘one easy flight’ regions such as Hamilton, Christchurch and Auckland.

Updates include improved accessibility of native forests and overnight hikes, faster downhill speeds with more than 55km of mountain biking trails, enhanced privacy settings of luxury retreats, tastier megabytes at the region’s brew bars and dining scene, and a complete refresh of the user experience around Palmy city.

CEDA CEO Jerry Shearman continues, “Research tells us there’s still a lot of Kiwis who don’t know what’s on offer here or haven’t been before. So, we’ve made this approach a bit quirky to grab people’s attention. We have some pretty awesome experiences and lots of new additions that consistently exceed the expectations of our visitors. We’ve undergone a pretty serious upgrade and we cannot wait to share this with our neighbours across Aotearoa.”

  • Manawatū Version 2.0 is new, improved, and open for bookings for your summer adventure
  • A faster, cooler and tastier interface
  • An upgraded network, making Manawatū the ideal choice for your summer break
  • Manawatū is now super compatible across all user interfaces, making it perfect for summer browsing
  • An increase in speed for Manawatū’s epic tracks and trails waiting for you to explore
  • A new Manawatū menu to navigate the many adventure activities, nature walks, boutique accommodation, brews and bites and more on offer

“I mean, seriously, once word of the update spreads we are expecting a pretty big influx of visitors. The weather is heating up, summer is on its way and thanks to our meticulous planning we are ready to welcome kiwis looking for some fun, sun and adventure,” adds Shearman.

So if it’s been awhile, get those fingers scrolling to get a slice of the action and discover the new and improved Manawatū for yourself.

“Be fast,” says Shearman. “We meant what we said about how much heaps better it is.”

