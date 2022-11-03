Ōpōtiki Mayor Joins Calls To Take The Politics Out Of Three Water Management

Earlier this week, the Mayors of New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, called for a new way forward for three waters management in Aotearoa.

Ōpōtiki Mayor, David Moore, said that the announcement showed that a way could be found that was above politics and took a consensus and inclusive approach to water management.

“We all want the same things – we want safe drinking water, and effective management of waste and stormwaters. We all want better outcomes for people and the environment. And we have long-term assets that require long term investment. The worst possible approach would be one that our communities can’t rely on – a political approach that could change with every election.

“It is great to see the largest of our councils actively seeking middle ground and a less-political way forward. It has been a bruising couple of years as we have gone through the wringer on the government’s changes. The focus on structure has caused a lot of the angst when the real issue is how the required investment can be funded. The new proposal outlines a different solution to this key aspect.

“This feels like a new opportunity and a fresh start to the conversation and I would add the Ōpōtiki community’s voice to encourage the government to engage and join the discussion,” Mayor Moore said.

The new proposal provides support for the new water regulator, Taumata Arowai, supports local ownership and control of water assets and provides opportunities to consolidate into regional bodies if it is appropriate. These bodies would have access to investment capital through a Water Infrastructure Fund, administered by the Government's Crown Infrastructure Partners. It also encourages local arrangements with mana whenua so that they are more direct and meaningful.

“Our iwi partners in the Ōpōtiki district have supported council in our approach to three waters management and co-signed our submission to the select committee. Their feedback was that genuine engagement and involvement in three waters management needs to happen at a local level, not amalgamated into four new artificial entities. It is reassuring that the proposal from the mayors also promotes a more local approach with direct and meaningful engagement,” Mayor Moore said.

