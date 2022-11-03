Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury’s Unique ‘entrepreneurial Ecosystem’ Lands Record Young Enterprise Prizes

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 7:13 am
Press Release: Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd

Teams from Kaiapoi High School and Cashmere High School have been crowned as winners of the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) Canterbury Regionals at Ara Institute of Canterbury and are now set to compete on a national stage.

Eight secondary school teams lined up for an evening of exciting Dragons Den-style pitches, hosted at regional partner Ara’s City campus on Tuesday night in front of teachers, family, and friends. The eight were shortlisted from 176 teams from 25 Canterbury high schools.

The Scent from Kaiapoi High took out the Canterbury Ōtākaro North prize, impressing the panel of industry-connected judges with their refillable wooden air fresheners scented with natural oils, targeting the corporate market.

Total Card from Cashmere High presenting a ‘tap and go’ business card, made from sheep’s wool instead of plastic, which instantly transfers the holders contacts to any smartphone, won the Canterbury Ōtākaro South prize for their entrepreneurial aptitude.

The teams will now compete against each other and others from around the country at the national finals in Wellington on 6 December.

The accolades for young Canterbury entrepreneurs didn’t stop there. Three teams out of around 1000 that entered nationwide also won one of 12 national category awards to be announced at next month’s gala event in the capital. A further two ventures were national category runner ups.

Game-changing products were presented, from a new take on takeaways to dishwashing fizz-bombs, a breakthrough milk bottle recycling technique, and a new line in nut butters.

Idoia Alday Gonzalez, Ara’s YES Canterbury Regional Coordinator said, "The students involved have shown huge determination and self-drive, consistently producing excellent work with a professionalism beyond their years and experience."

She said Canterbury’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is unique. "It’s exciting to be part of. Maybe it’s the hardships we’ve been through, but it’s a very different model where teams know they are stronger lifting each other up."

CEO of winning team Total Card, Jack MacDonald agreed with that sentiment. "I’d like to pay tribute to everyone in the finals but especially the other Cashmere team who worked so hard and pushed us to be the best we could be," he said.

Sophie Joyce, CEO of The Scent also wanted to acknowledge the work and support of their teachers.

The regional finals’ judging panel included Ministry of Awesome CEO Marian Johnson, Kendons Business Advisors Director Ian Morkel, Mark Nichols from Canterbury Angel Investors and Christchurch NZ Talent Specialist Karen Haigh.

Haigh said they were proud to partner with YES, saying the programme expertly supports young people in entrepreneurial capability and the ability to think innovatively.

"All of the businesses pitched have a real chance to continue and succeed beyond YES and give us great confidence that our future start-up founders are being grown right here in Ōtautahi," she said.

Marian Johnson said the level of talent displayed was extraordinary.

"The capability demonstrated was, to me, most exciting. Every team had capable founders and I hope we get the chance to work with them at Te Ōhaka - Centre for Growth and Innovation based here at Ara."

Alday Gonzalez said it was great to see newcomers to the programme this year and support from partners means it looks set to grow again in 2023.

"We’re delighted that more high schools are connecting with the experiential learning that YES provides in setting up a business and daring to take risks in a school environment."

Full list of Award Winners:

- Rotary Club of Christchurch Sunshine YES Regional Excellence Award for Social Enterprise: Total Card (Cashmere High School)

- Powell Fenwick YES Regional Excellence Award for Sustainability: Upcycled Plastics (Rolleston College)

- Kendons YES Regional Excellence Award for Finance: Cheeky Grill (Te Aratai College)

- Ara Institute of Canterbury-Te Pūkenga YES Distinguished Mentor Award: Clark Williams (4C Centre Curator)

- Ara Institute of Canterbury-Te Pūkenga Regional Excellence Award for Customer and Market Engagement Ātaahua (Rangiora High School)

- Baldasso Cortese Noordanus Regional Excellence Award for Innovation: Total Card (Cashmere High School)

- Cyclone Regional Excellence Award for Enterprising Technology: Upcycled Plastics (Rolleston College)

- Overall winner Canterbury Ōtākaro North, The Scent (Kaiapoi High School)

- Overall winner Canterbury Ōtākaro South, Total Card (Cashmere High School)

