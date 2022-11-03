Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Petition Calls For Permanent Half-price Public Transport For All

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 7:18 am
Press Release: Free Fares NZ

The Free Fares Campaign is calling the Minister of Transport, Michael Wood, to permanently extend half-price public transport for everyone. The campaign has also launched a petition to get kiwis behind the call.

From January 2023, public transport will return to full price for the majority of us. With the cost of living crisis ongoing, this will create more hardship and push people towards the use of private vehicles. This will not only damage the environment, but may lead to a permanent mode shift for some people - in the wrong direction.

“Half-price fares have transformed lives while helping the environment. People are using public transport more often - around four in ten riders in Wellington and Auckland have reported using public transport more often because of the subsidy. The policy has also helped people make their first-ever switch to public transport,” says Free Fares organiser Steve Maran.

“Now is the time to lock in this momentum. Permanent half-price fares for everyone will help ease the cost of living, and ensure that high patronage remains through next year and into the future.”

“Ultimately, we want to see the Government provide free public transport for the groups that need it most. But half-price fares for everyone is a significant step forward to achieve our end goal,” says Free Fares organiser Steve Maran.

“Half price fares is also a popular policy. We know from the Newshub-Reid Research poll in May that 67% of New Zealanders wanted to see half-price fares for everyone become permanent.”

Around the country, public transport users are reporting benefits from half-price fares.

“I now don't drive to work anymore. Half-price fares was the tipping point for me,” said a supporter in Auckland.

Now I can bus to uni every day AND afford groceries other than rice and beans… [Before half-price fares] I could only go to uni three days a week,” said an Auckland student.

“I used to count the cost of using public transport. Now, I jump on buses all the time and have tried out many new routes,” said a supporter in Wellington.

“I prefer to take the train to Wellington as it is cheaper and easier than driving,” said a supporter in Palmerston North.

“I can now visit my family more often. It used to cost $16 return… now at $8 it's affordable,” said another Wellington person.

Half-price fares are also enabling people to improve their wellbeing.

“[Half-price fares] allowed me to go to therapy in person rather than via zoom which means we've been able to start EMDR… It’s helping with trauma processing and I couldn’t do it virtually,” said an Aucklander.

My kids are experiencing greater independence using buses and trains and have more freedom to do activities or visit friends,” said a Wellington parent.

“I caught the ferry to Diamond harbour for fun because the ferry was half price,” said a supporter in Christchurch.

“Easier bus usage with less worry,” said a person in Nelson.

“Less stress sitting in congestion. Less stress finding parking. Less stress overall!” said an Aucklander.

With half-price fares set to expire soon, the Free Fares campaign stands in line with other organisations in calling for more to be done. It is clear that half-price fares make a strong impact in the lives that need it most.

“Not only are we facing a cost of living crisis, but there’s also a climate emergency. We need the government to use every lever it has to reduce carbon emissions. We cannot afford to let high fares be a barrier that prevents people from switching out of private cars. In a cost of living crisis, households need support. Making public transport affordable is a no-brainer,” said Steve Maran.

The petition has been launched today and the campaign will soon present it to the Minister, allowing him time to announce permanent half-price fares before they are due to expire. The public are invited to sign the petition at: our.actionstation.org.nz/p/keephalfpricefares

The Free Fares campaign maintains the call for free public transport for under-25s, tertiary students, Community Services Card holders, and Total Mobility card holders and their support people. However, extending half-price fares is a key opportunity available to the government right now, and it’s a policy which has already proven successful for the environment and for communities that depend on public transport.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Free Fares NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Iran Getting Worse, Alcohol In Sport And A Music Playlist


So we’ve found a ledge for our Iran policy, and are now doing our best to call it a mezzanine. Yesterday, the government announced the suspension of the Human Rights Initiative with Iran that both countries launched in 2018. The suspension is in protest at Iran’s violations of human rights since the killing of Mahsa Amini. Reportedly, New Zealand is also exploring whether Iran can be excluded from the UN Commission on Women. Just what this would mean in practice is unclear...
More>>



 
 


Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Government: First Nationwide Health Plan For New Zealanders

Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand & Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority. More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Implement Seabed Mining Ban Domestically

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 