Petition Calls For Permanent Half-price Public Transport For All

The Free Fares Campaign is calling the Minister of Transport, Michael Wood, to permanently extend half-price public transport for everyone. The campaign has also launched a petition to get kiwis behind the call.

From January 2023, public transport will return to full price for the majority of us. With the cost of living crisis ongoing, this will create more hardship and push people towards the use of private vehicles. This will not only damage the environment, but may lead to a permanent mode shift for some people - in the wrong direction.

“Half-price fares have transformed lives while helping the environment. People are using public transport more often - around four in ten riders in Wellington and Auckland have reported using public transport more often because of the subsidy. The policy has also helped people make their first-ever switch to public transport,” says Free Fares organiser Steve Maran.

“Now is the time to lock in this momentum. Permanent half-price fares for everyone will help ease the cost of living, and ensure that high patronage remains through next year and into the future.”

“Ultimately, we want to see the Government provide free public transport for the groups that need it most. But half-price fares for everyone is a significant step forward to achieve our end goal,” says Free Fares organiser Steve Maran.

“Half price fares is also a popular policy. We know from the Newshub-Reid Research poll in May that 67% of New Zealanders wanted to see half-price fares for everyone become permanent.”

Around the country, public transport users are reporting benefits from half-price fares.

“I now don't drive to work anymore. Half-price fares was the tipping point for me,” said a supporter in Auckland.

“Now I can bus to uni every day AND afford groceries other than rice and beans… [Before half-price fares] I could only go to uni three days a week,” said an Auckland student.

“I used to count the cost of using public transport. Now, I jump on buses all the time and have tried out many new routes,” said a supporter in Wellington.

“I prefer to take the train to Wellington as it is cheaper and easier than driving,” said a supporter in Palmerston North.

“I can now visit my family more often. It used to cost $16 return… now at $8 it's affordable,” said another Wellington person.

Half-price fares are also enabling people to improve their wellbeing.

“[Half-price fares] allowed me to go to therapy in person rather than via zoom which means we've been able to start EMDR… It’s helping with trauma processing and I couldn’t do it virtually,” said an Aucklander.

“My kids are experiencing greater independence using buses and trains and have more freedom to do activities or visit friends,” said a Wellington parent.

“I caught the ferry to Diamond harbour for fun because the ferry was half price,” said a supporter in Christchurch.

“Easier bus usage with less worry,” said a person in Nelson.

“Less stress sitting in congestion. Less stress finding parking. Less stress overall!” said an Aucklander.

With half-price fares set to expire soon, the Free Fares campaign stands in line with other organisations in calling for more to be done. It is clear that half-price fares make a strong impact in the lives that need it most.

“Not only are we facing a cost of living crisis, but there’s also a climate emergency. We need the government to use every lever it has to reduce carbon emissions. We cannot afford to let high fares be a barrier that prevents people from switching out of private cars. In a cost of living crisis, households need support. Making public transport affordable is a no-brainer,” said Steve Maran.

The petition has been launched today and the campaign will soon present it to the Minister, allowing him time to announce permanent half-price fares before they are due to expire. The public are invited to sign the petition at: our.actionstation.org.nz/p/keephalfpricefares

The Free Fares campaign maintains the call for free public transport for under-25s, tertiary students, Community Services Card holders, and Total Mobility card holders and their support people. However, extending half-price fares is a key opportunity available to the government right now, and it’s a policy which has already proven successful for the environment and for communities that depend on public transport.

